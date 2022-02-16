Linda Betsinger McCann will be speaking on her book, “Prohibition in Eastern Iowa,” at the Bremer Brewing Company, 102 W. Bremer Ave., in Waverly at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.
Everyone is welcome to attend and there is no admission charge. The event is sponsored by the Waverly Library.
Prohibition was the period of time when it was illegal to manufacture, transport or sell liquor in the U.S. This included Iowa. So, why then did Iowa farmers turn to using their corn to produce alcohol?
Linda explored that in her book. She was also able to speak with the children of moonshiners and bootleggers and shares their memories. She will have information specific to the Waverly area.
Linda is an Iowa native who loves to learn about Iowa history. She has had 14 books published by Tandem Publishing Company of Des Moines. All her books came about from speaking with her grandchildren and telling them information they did not learn in school.
Linda’s newest book is “Prisoners of War in Iowa.” The POW book has information on the camp outside Waverly that operated from 1943 to 1945. She will have copies of all her books available for purchase.