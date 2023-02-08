McCoyAwardFeb2023

Mike McCoy, chair of the Wartburg College Board of Regents, is the recipient of the 2023 Bill Franklin Volunteer of the Year Award given by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).

“I am humbled that people recognize and appreciate what we are doing,” McCoy said, referencing his wife, Marge. “We certainly are not in it for recognition.”