The McElroy Trust will provide a $50,000 last-dollar grant for the new baseball/softball complex once the Nashua-Plainfield Community School District raises $450,000 for the project.
Fundraising efforts are currently underway through N-P. Raffle tickets may be purchased through the superintendent’s office, from fundraising committee members, or at home athletic events. In addition, a $3 million bond issue on the March 7 ballot would, if approved by voters, support a new baseball/softball complex in Plainfield.
The project calls for creating new high school baseball and softball diamonds with lights, along with concessions and restroom facilities. There would also be two youth diamonds at the site.
The McElroy Trust only supports programs, projects, or endeavors that help young people. The trust was founded in 1965 by Ralph J. McElroy’s will.
To learn more and to view renderings of the proposed baseball/softball diamonds project, please visit http://www.bit.ly/npdiamonds.