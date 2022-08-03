Iowa Irish Fest

WATERLOO, Iowa – From Celtic musical entertainment to yoga classes, there is a variety of events for everyone at this year’s Iowa Irish Fest. We’re super excited to announce that we have three prestigious guests joining us in the Heroes Area during the Fest weekend! Commander James R Diefenderfer, Jr., Senior Chief Keven M. Caron, Officer Timothy Richards and Officer Andrew Duffy are sailors from three different USS Sullivan ships, and they are all going to be honored in the Heroes Area at the 16th annual Iowa Irish Fest.

A Brief History