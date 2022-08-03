WATERLOO, Iowa – From Celtic musical entertainment to yoga classes, there is a variety of events for everyone at this year’s Iowa Irish Fest. We’re super excited to announce that we have three prestigious guests joining us in the Heroes Area during the Fest weekend! Commander James R Diefenderfer, Jr., Senior Chief Keven M. Caron, Officer Timothy Richards and Officer Andrew Duffy are sailors from three different USS Sullivan ships, and they are all going to be honored in the Heroes Area at the 16th annual Iowa Irish Fest.
A Brief History
USS The Sullivans DD-537 is a retired United States Navy Fletcher-class destroyer. In 1977, USS The Sullivans DD-527 was donated to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park in Buffalo, New York. The ship now serves as a memorial museum ship and it’s open for public tours.
USS The Sullivans DDG-68 is an Arleigh Burke-class Flight Aegis guided missile destroyer. On April 26 1997, The Sullivans departed New York City for Norfolk, Virginia, where the crew completed underway replenishment qualifications with Platte. Today, USS The Sullivans DDG-68 is homeported in Mayport, Florida.
USS Iowa SSN-797, a Virginia-class submarine, will be the fourth U.S. Navy vessel named for the state of Iowa after its construction is complete. SSN 797 is a nuclear-powered, Virginia-class submarine that is under construction at General Dynamics Corp.’s Electric Boat shipyard in Groton, Connecticut. The Sponsor of USS Iowa SSN 797 is former first lady of Iowa Christie Vilsack.
Commander James R Diefenderer, Jr.
Commander Diefenderfer is a native of Bear, Delaware. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2003, and in 2011, he completed a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Old Dominion University. He has been aboard a number of ships including USS The Sullivans DD-68 as the Executive Officer. He is the recipient of the 2015 Admiral Award for Leadership from the Stennis Center, and his personal decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various unit, campaign, and service awards.
Senior Chief Kevin M. Caron
Senior Chief Caron, a native of Jackman, Maine, graduated from Forest Hills High School in 2000 and attended Naval Recruit Training Command in December 2002. Upon completion of Boot Camp, Senior Chief Caron reported to the Presidential Ceremonial Guard in Washington, D.C. for duty as a member of Arlington Firing Party conducting funeral details. In February of 2021, Senior Chief Caron reported to the PCU IOWA SSN 7970 as the Supply Department Enlisted Advisor. Senior Chief Caron’s decorations include the Navy Commendation Medal (two awards), Navy Achievement Medal (seven awards) and various campaign awards.
Officer Timothy Richards
Petty Officer Richards was born and raised in Lowell, Massachusetts. He enlisted in the Navy in October of 2011 and attended Basic Enlisted Submarine School and SONAR Technician Submarine “A” School in Groton, Connecticut. His sea tours include PCU North Dakota SNN 784 and USS IOWA SSN-797 where he currently serves as a Sonar Technician and the ship’s First Lieutenant. Personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards), Navy Good Conduct Medal (two awards) and various other unit awards.
Officer Andrew Duffy
Petty Officer Duffy is originally from Camas, Washington. He graduated from Camas High School in 2013 and attended Naval Recruit Training Command in December 2017. In September of 2019, Petty Officer Duffy reported to PCU Iowa for Construction and Fittin Out as a member of Machinery Division. Petty Officer Duffy reported back to PCU Iowa in April of 2021, and he gained the role of Leading Petty Officer where he was advanced to First Class Petty Officer in July of 2022.
If you want to meet and congratulate these highly-decorated sailors, stop by the Heroes Area at the Iowa Irish Fest, August 5 – 7.
