He has worn the uniform for a couple of law enforcement agencies since 1999, first as a police officer, then as a police chief and now as a sheriff’s deputy.
Recently re-elected to a second term as a councilman in his community, he is vested in the future of his fellow citizens.
What has defined the career of Bremer County Deputy Sean Hartman has been a dedication to the values of the office he represents.
When, on Feb. 13, he was promoted to sergeant for the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Hartman also made history becoming the first deputy to be a night shift sergeant.
His new uniform — with three stripes just an inch below the shoulder patches that display the sheriff’s logo — tells the story of his new rank in a nutshell.
But it is the character of the man behind the uniform that has earned Hartman the respect of his community, his colleagues and those whose paths intersect with his in his line of work.
Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett said he created the sergeant job, which had been talked about for some time, as a way to formalize Hartman’s supervisory duties.
Hartman is the first one in his family to serve in law enforcement.
For his service in the past 18 years at the sheriff’s office, he has been awarded the Sullivan Brothers’ Award, the Bremer County Peace Officer of the Year award, and the Commissioner’s Award for Public Safety.
Hartman first donned the uniform of a Denver Police officer in 1999, as a 23-year-old. He worked his way up to the chief of police, a role he served in for the last two years there.
In 2004, then-Sheriff Dewey Hildebrandt, now a county supervisor, hired Hartman as a third-shift deputy, where he has remained since.
The reason why Hartman has stayed in law enforcement for his entire working career is as valid today as it was when he first buttoned up the uniform of a peace officer in Denver.
“I enjoyed helping people that were in need,” he told Waverly Newspapers while reflecting on his life on the occasion of his promotion. “When someone is in need and they are depending on you to help them in that situation, it does give you a sense of accomplishment to resolve their issues.”
Hartman’s inner desire to be of assistance was coupled with an interest in pursuing a career where no two days are alike.
“I didn’t want a job where I did the same thing every day and law enforcement definitely keeps you on your toes,” he said.
And, in his estimation, the career has more than delivered on his youthful hopes.
“When I go to work I have no idea what I’m going to get into, and that helps keep the job fresh,” he added.
The appeal of the new position is this: it adds administrative duties to his responsibilities. He will be supervising, leading and training fellow deputies. But as a sergeant, he will also answer questions, complaints and concerns.
At the same time, he will still get to “work the roads” and answer calls, but will also available to help his fellow deputies when the sheriff and the chief deputy are unavailable.
Hartman graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo, earned a degree in Police Science from Hawkeye Community College and then finished additional law enforcement training there to become a certified police officer.
He has seen a lot, and learned from it, he said.
When young adults ask him what it is like to wear a badge, Hartman is unabashedly candid, emphasizing the importance of fully understanding the demands of the job before committing fully to it.
He recommends ride-alongs as an eye-opening entry into the logistics of a day in the life of an officer.
“You have to get into this profession for the right reasons,” he said. “If you’re getting into this profession you have to want to make a difference. You have to be trustworthy and have great morals. The public is trusting you to make the right decisions and you can’t break that trust.”
The nature of the job also impacts the deputy who is performing it, Hartman added.
“This job will change you and your perception of life and you have to be prepared for that,” he said. “The average person has three critical or high stress situations in their lifetime. If you’re working in law enforcement you have hundreds or thousands of those high stress situations and that can take its toll on your mental and physical health.
“Law enforcement has a lot of responsibilities and you have to be prepared for that. You have to be aware at all times that your poor decisions could cost someone their life and you will be held accountable.”
Over the years, the job has changed and Hartman believes a new officer would have to be ready for the unexpected.
“Unfortunately, this job is changing and getting more dangerous, so be prepared for what you have to be willing to sacrifice,” he added. “If you are aware of all of that, this job can be very rewarding. The years go by fast and you will make a difference in many people’s lives which is why you should pursue this career.”
What fascinated Hartman at the beginning of his career still holds true today.
“It keeps my job interesting and fresh every night I go to work. You definitely get to see some odd things and incidents that become interesting stories.”
Sheriff Pickett said he promoted Hartman because of his work ethic, his dedication to the profession and his continued efforts to serve the public and uphold the values of the office.
“He has shown leadership being the chief of police in Denver and over the years he has shown a lot of initiative,” Pickett said. “He has stepped up in the field officer position and has always reached out to see if I needed anything and has always been helpful.”
Hartman’s fun-loving side came to light more recently in the past few years, when he launched a Christmas-related project in 2016. It came in the form of an Elf on the Shelf doll called LEO, short for Law Enforcement Officer, which had a loyal following on social media, adding light-hearted humor to the seriousness of the office.
Hartman was just re-elected as a Denver city councilman for a second term.
“I really enjoy learning how the city runs and how to make it run more efficiently,” he said. “This allows me to serve the public in a different way than my current role at the Sheriff’s Office.
As a way to de-stress, Hartman enjoys golfing, hunting and fishing.
Asked about his future plans, it appears that more is on the horizon in his future.
“I plan on using everything I have learned in law enforcement, management, and local government to run for some sort of office in the future,” he said. “I enjoy serving the public and can see myself continuing that when my days of working the roads are over.”