Saturday, Sept. 10 voters will have the opportunity to hear from candidates on the November ballot who would like to represent you. Attendees will hear from Iowa Senate District 29 candidate Jenn Wolff, Iowa Representative District 58 candidate Dené Lundberg and Bremer County Attorney candidate Jill Dashner.
Events will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Tripoli Public Library, 101 4th Ave. SW, Tripoli and 11:00 at the Sumner Public Library, 206 N Railroad St., Sumner. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to hear from each candidate, ask questions and meet them personally. Voters become better-informed when they have heard and met the candidates in person. The Democratic Party wants to provide such an opportunity to everyone. There is no charge to attend.