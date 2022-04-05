Assistant professor of accounting, Eric Sommermeyer, was recently granted the title of tenured professor at Wartburg College. Tenured means that a professor has earned a special status at a college or university that comes with certain job protections that increase job security.
Sommermeyer graduated from Winona State with his bachelor of science degree in accounting in 1998. He furthered his education getting his masters degree in 2008 from Upper Iowa University.
“Almost seven years ago now, there was an ad in the paper for a tenure track position for an accounting professor at Wartburg,” Sommermeyer said. “My wife told me to apply so I did and here I am.”
In addition to teaching and previously owning and operating his own accounting practice, Sommermeyer is also involved with martial arts. He holds a sixth-degree black belt in Tang Soo Do.
“I started when I was in middle-school through the first and second year of high school then I got busy with other things,” Sommermeyer said. “After I got married and moved to the area, my wife ran into the instructor of the Tripoli Karate Club and hooked me up. I started training under him and a few years later I got my first black belt.”
Sommermeyer was lucky enough to teach about martial arts during the IS 101 History of Martial Arts class in the fall of 2018.
“During that class, I introduced them to different styles that they may have not heard of,” Sommermeyer said. “I also taught them Tai Chi to promote relaxation as well as self defense.”
In addition to the rigorous training that comes with being a black belt, he has been a part of many different researches while at Wartburg.
“I researched an event study on whether Pfizer’s stock went up or down based on the emergency authorization usage for the COVID-19 vaccine,” Sommermeyer said. “I did another event study on Nike and Collin Kaepernick’s ad campaign hurt their stock or not.”
Getting tenure for a lot of professors means job security for the future and stability in their lives. For Sommermeyer, it meant a little bit more.
“It is some validation for the work that I have done here for the past six and a half years mentoring students, doing research, sitting on committees and representing Wartburg and the community,” Sommermeyer said.