If you have ever witnessed the buzzing of a dispatch center firsthand, you’d be able to appreciate the work that goes on behind the scenes in a complex situation.
Now try to imagine the serenity of a counselor’s office, where deep issues are untangled in a purposeful way in a quiet space.
The contrast between the two environments is jarring, but the outcome is similar: in the end, both the dispatcher and the counselor put their training and their talents behind the same goal – to make things work. They are ready to step in when a challenge pops up.
If you can next visualize shifting from the one role to the other, and then adding more student-centered roles as needs dictate, you can get a solid sense of what it is like to be a school secretary.
Now meet Michelle Holmgaard, or as she wants to be called, Ms. Michelle.
This go-getter mother of two has wanted to be a school secretary her entire life and now she is able to do just that.
She started at West Cedar elementary in Waverly in August, and after a couple of weeks at her desk, says her job is everything she ever wanted it to be.
Prior to that, she worked as a legal assistant at a law office in town, and before that at the Lied Center as a secretary and at LSI as a specialist.
Life and work had taught Michelle to appreciate people and value everyone’s perspective, understand their problems and give grace when grace is most needed.
“I get to build relationships with people, I am a people person,” she said.
On top of other top-notch professional skills and in addition to her hands-on experience, Michelle has a compassionate heart.
“I want to be there for someone,” she said.
That being there for someone is not part of the job description, but that’s just who she is and that’s how she wants to be known and remembered.
She is deliberate about making better every space she enters, so when she listens, she really listens; when she connects, it is a real connection she establishes and when she speaks, she really means it.
“I want to be someone I didn’t have when I was growing up,” she said.
Michelle graduated from Manson-Northwest Webster School District in 2005, and in 2007, earned a degree in human services from Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge where she was a track athlete.
She lives in Shell Rock with her family. Husband Chase works at the Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls. Their kids, Parker, a seventh-grader and LillyAnn, a third-grader, are the joy and purpose of their parents’ lives.
The kids keep the parents busy, and as a family, they enjoy all sports and especially LillyAnn’s gymnastics. They also play games together and mindfully practice what Michelle described as “breaking the cycle,” meaning being there for their kids in every situation, with focus and attention.
“I am mindful of what’s the most important thing,” she said. “Our kids are the most important thing.”
Michelle understands that on the job she has to juggle many roles and instead of overwhelming her, that is exactly what excites her about the work ahead.
Her predecessor, Kayla Klunder, left very detailed notes about the duties of the job and the process, which Michelle has reviewed. It will not be long before she masters the learning curve newcomers have to navigate on the job.
She thrives on challenges and will soon own it all.
A welcoming balloon from the West Cedar Social Committee arrived at her her desk Wednesday, showing the appreciation she was embraced with.
“I want to retire here,” she said.