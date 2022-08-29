The Commission is a three member committee that provides guidance and oversees operations of the County Veterans Affairs Department. The appointment lasts for three years. Commissioners must be residents of the county and have honorably served in the Armed Forces during a war period. The commission meets once a month and the meetings are open to the public.

Sara Jennerman — Commissioner Sara Jennerman served in the Army Reserves as an MP from 2003 until 2010; she had one deployment to Iraq in 2004 where she served as a prison guard. She currently lives with her two sons in Waverly and works full time in IT. She is a lifetime member of the VFW. Sara has served on the commission since July of 2017. Her email address is sara.jennerman82@gmail.com.