The Commission is a three member committee that provides guidance and oversees operations of the County Veterans Affairs Department. The appointment lasts for three years. Commissioners must be residents of the county and have honorably served in the Armed Forces during a war period. The commission meets once a month and the meetings are open to the public.
Sara Jennerman — Commissioner Sara Jennerman served in the Army Reserves as an MP from 2003 until 2010; she had one deployment to Iraq in 2004 where she served as a prison guard. She currently lives with her two sons in Waverly and works full time in IT. She is a lifetime member of the VFW. Sara has served on the commission since July of 2017. Her email address is sara.jennerman82@gmail.com.
JP Sager — Commissioner J.P. Sager lives in Denver, is married with two sons. JP is an executive officer with the Denver American Legion, Denver Lions Club and a general member of the VFW and Marine Corps League at the WAVP. He served four years active duty in the Marines and participated in Desert Shield and Storm. He continues to serve in the Army Reserves, currently a Master Sergeant Instructor.
In addition to his military service he spent 30 years in law enforcement and retired from the Washington State Patrol as an Assistant District Commander. Sager has a Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in Workforce Education and Development. JP is one of the newest members of the commission. His email address is JohnSager234@gmail.com.
Rich Miller — Commissioner Richard Miller lives on an acreage near Waverly and is married with two sons, one daughter and three grandchildren.
Rich is Commander of American Legion Post 176 in Waverly and serves as adjutant for Marine Corps League Det. 1241 and is a member of Amvet Post 79.
He served four years active duty in the Navy as a Medical Corpsman from 1970 to 1974 during the VietNam War and served in the Navy Reserve from 1983 to 2007. He was recalled to active duty in 1990 for a year during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and again for a year in 2003 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer with 28 years of service.
In addition to his military service he retired from John Deere where he worked in the Industrial Engineering department.
Rich is the Chair and a new member of the commission. His email address is chiefao51@aol.com.