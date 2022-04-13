The Democrats of Iowa Senate District 29, which now includes Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and Floyd Counties, are hosting a “Meet the Candidates” event Sunday afternoon, April 24, from 1:00-3:00 at the Boyd Building in Shell Rock, Iowa.
Attending the event will be a representative for Gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. Democratic candidate for US Representative for Congressional District 2, Liz Mathis will be in attendance. Also joining the event will be US Senate Democratic candidate Abby Finkenauer. US Senate candidate Admiral Michael Franken’s campaign will send a representative and US Senate candidate Glenn Hurst will provide a video presentation.
This event is open to the public free of charge. There will be presentations by each candidate with the opportunity to meet and visit with them in order to become a better informed voter.