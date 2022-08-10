Saturday, August 20 beginning at 1:30 PM, the Democratic Candidates from Iowa Senate District 29 will be gathering at the Welcome Center in Nashua. Attendees will hear from US Senate Democratic Candidate Admiral Michael Franken, Lt. Governor Candidate Eric VanLancker, Iowa Senate 29 Democratic Candidate Jenn Wolff, Iowa Representative District 57 Candidate Carissa Froyum, and Iowa Representative District 58 Candidate Dene Lundberg.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from each candidate, ask questions, and meet them personally. During an election year, making sure candidates are accessible to all voters is imperative. People become better informed voters when they have heard and met the candidates in person.The Democratic Party wants to provide that opportunity to everyone. There is no charge to attend.