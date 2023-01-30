Editor’s note: Meet the library staff is a new feature that highlights members of the Waverly Public Library staff.
Ryan Webster
Bio:
I am the IT Librarian, working with our system administrator to keep the library current and its technology running smoothly. I had volunteered for the library as a teenager, teaching basic computer lessons to elderly patrons at a time when the most common request was on how to use a mouse. I later had the chance to become a library page (an employee who puts away books) and then was promoted to part-time librarian after finishing college. After working for the library for about eight years, I left for a full-time opportunity elsewhere. In 2019, I was able to return to the library and I couldn’t be happier! Outside of work, I am a huge fan of games of all kinds and can often be found playing or discussing board games, video games, and tabletop roleplaying games with my family and friends. My daughter has definitely picked up my love of games—and stories—and we play a lot of games together where we make up characters and worlds as we go.
What do you find most rewarding in your work?
The things I find most rewarding about working at the Waverly Public Library are having the opportunity to share my passions with other people, helping people to accomplish things they may not have been able to on their own, and getting to work with various technologies to make the library a better place to visit and work.
Leah Cherry
Bio:
I am a clerk, so I work the front desk doing a lot of the checking in and out of library items, but I also do other various tasks as needed. I have been with the library for a little over a year and a half, but I started as a page. When I’m not working at the library, I am a full-time college student athlete. In my (very scarce) free time, I enjoy reading, hiking, running, and watching Netflix.
What do you wish more people knew about the Waverly Public Library?
Something I wish more people knew about the library is all of the non-book items people can check out, such as snow shoes and telescopes!
See the next featured librarians in Thursday’s paper.
