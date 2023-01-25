Editor’s note: Meet the library staff is a new feature that highlights members of the Waverly Public Library staff.
Trevor Krug
Editor’s note: Meet the library staff is a new feature that highlights members of the Waverly Public Library staff.
Trevor Krug
Bio:
I spend my time at WPL mostly in the Youth department, but I also engage in outreach initiatives including running the volunteer program! I’ve been with WPL for almost two years now — before I worked at the Cedar Falls Public Library as an assistant librarian. I also graduated with my Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science in 2022 from the University of Iowa (Go Hawks!). Outside of the library, I love making music on my saxophone and guitar, editing videos, and, of course, reading!
What do you think is unique about the WPL compared to other libraries?
The unending support we receive from our community and our patrons is what sets the WPL apart! The environment at the library is always one of warmth and friendliness, and it’s all because of the wonderful people who come through our doors. Smile and say hi next time you stop in (if I don’t beat you to it)!
Emily McClimon
Bio:
I’m the Youth Services Librarian. I’ve been at the library since 2011, when I started as the Teen Librarian and then moved into my new role about 3 years ago after finishing my MLIS. Before landing at WPL I thought I’d become an undercover traveling reporter, but I have to admit this has been the best happenstance I could find myself in. The two jobs really share a lot in common: love of stories, love of knowledge and uncovering truths, and a love of people. Outside the library I enjoy spending time doing all kinds of activities with my husband and two daughters, which more recently include downhill skiing, card playing, and dancing in our kitchen together almost on a daily basis.
What has surprised you most about being a children’s librarian?
The thing that surprises me most about being the Children’s Librarian is the sheer number of kids I get to interact with. Most everywhere I go, I hear “Ms. Emily!” Kids can be the best “hype man”, and I try to be theirs too.
