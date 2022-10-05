Randy Andermann is the new school counselor at the Lied Center in Waverly.
Randy Andermann is the new school counselor at the Lied Center in Waverly.
Q: What is your education/teaching background?
A: I worked within the Cedar Falls Community School District for the last 2 years as a paraeducator while completing my masters in counseling from UIU.
Q: How did you end up at Waverly-Shell Rock?
A: My passion to work with students with behaviors led me here.
Q: What is a fun fact about yourself that most people wouldn’t guess?
A: I was in a family bluegrass band when I was younger.
Q: What are you most looking forward to this school year?
A: Making relationships with students and seeing their success stories get written.
Q: What about W-SR excites you the most?
A: The teamwork!
Q: How do you like the school, colleagues, students, etc. so far?
A: The school is great, my colleagues are great, and I have very much enjoyed getting to know the students as well.
Q: As a counselor, how are you trying to help the kids with the ongoing topic of mental health?
A: I get to teach a SEL lesson in the classrooms on a 6 day rotation. I also have a check-in meeting with each student on a 6 day rotation. Outside of this I am also available to meet with our students and teachers as needed.
Q: What surprised you about W-SR that you didn’t know when you took the job?
A: The amount of flexibility my day needs to have. My focus is on what the students need and oftentimes that can look different from day to day.
