Editor’s note: Meet the library staff is a new feature that highlights members of the Waverly Public Library staff.
Andrea Koschmeder
I work at the circulation desk in the library. I have worked here since 2017 when I moved to the Waverly area. Prior to that, I worked in academic support in college settings (UNI and Hawkeye). I also substitute teach at W-SR schools. In my free time, I can be found with my family consisting of my husband, our two daughters, two labradors and two fluffy cats. I enjoy reading, cooking, and kayaking.
What’s one of your favorite day-to-day things about working here?
My favorite part about working at the library is being a part of all of the different programming we offer and what a central part of the community the Waverly Public Library is. There is always something exciting happening here!
Kris Fagre
I’m our library’s Outreach Librarian, which means that I look for ways to take our awesome library services out into the community. This includes programs like taking books to doctors’ offices for kids’ well child visits, or setting up a booth at Wartburg’s Homecoming fair. My previous job as a library aide at St. Paul’s School led to my love of library work, and so I was thrilled when I was hired at the WPL almost nine years ago. Besides reading and watching cozy British mystery series, my husband and I love spending time at home with all of our rescue dogs and cats. Our four kids are grown and live in Colorado, Pennsylvania and Bulgaria, so visiting them and our grandkids is always a treat!
What do you see as the role of libraries in the future?
Bringing the library out of the building and into the community! I’m terribly excited about the library’s newest acquisition: a full-service bookmobile that will join our library family later this year!
