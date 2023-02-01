Editor’s note: Meet the library staff is a new feature that highlights members of the Waverly Public Library staff.
Tiffany Skaggs
I’m the weekend clerk so if you’ve spent any time at the WPL on the weekend you’ve probably seen me. I’ve been working at the library for a little over a year and enjoy it so much, but I’ve been a library patron for many years and have loved watching it grow and change over the years. During the week I am a family child care provider and I’ve found that the library is the perfect companion job for that line of work. I’m also a student pursuing my bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education at Northwestern College online. In my free time I enjoy reading, singing and spending time with my family, My husband Tony and ten-year-old son Ben.
Given your line of work, can you say a few words on how you think the library can positively impact children’s early literacy skills?
As an advocate for early childhood education, I know the importance of literacy and I’ve seen the amazing things the Waverly Public Library does for the children and people of our community. I could not survive in the summer without the amazing summer reading programs that are offered and appreciate the library’s monthly visit to my family childcare program. I love the opportunities to be on both the library and community sides of the great services the library provides.
Zack Leisinger
I work here as the Teen Services librarian, so I work with the Young Adult collection and oversee programming for students in 5th to 12th grade. I’ve been at the library for two years now, although in a previous life I worked here as a high school student as well. Outside of work, I like to occupy myself with music, gardening, and learning about new things.
What do you find most challenging and most rewarding about working with the teen population?
I specifically like working with the teens because the library is (in my opinion) one of the last true free public spaces where teens can practice being grown-ups. At school, they may grow in their role as the student- at home, they are the child- but at the library, they are presented with an opportunity to step into adulthood well. Also, they’re a bit crazy so that’s fun.
See the next featured librarians in Tuesday’s paper.