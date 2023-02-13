Editor’s note: Meet the library staff is a feature that highlights members of the Waverly Public Library staff.
Lindsey Kuhlmann
I’m an Assistant Librarian, and my primary responsibilities consist of cataloging and the Local and Family History (LFH) collection. I have been working at the Waverly Public Library first as a circulation clerk and then as a librarian since 2016. I attended college at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon and while there I worked at the college library helping at the circulation desk. My mom also worked at a library, so I have always had a soft spot for libraries! In my free time, I enjoy spending time outside running, hiking, and biking. I also love to spend time working on a variety of crafting projects.
What’s one of your roles at the library that people might not realize?
Working with the Local and Family History section. We have such an amazing collection of historical photographs that I wish more people knew about!
Bethany Nelson
I’m the Information Services Librarian here, so I help manage the library’s online resources and databases. I also do most of our marketing. I’ve been with the WPL in a few different roles since 2016. Before then, I worked in museums and thought that was where I’d end up, but I’m thrilled to have discovered the joys of library work! When I’m not here, I can usually be found reading, watching movies, or trying something new in the kitchen.
What has been your favorite program to put on at the library?
That’s a tough one, but I really loved the eclipse viewing event Kris and I organized in 2017. It was the first big program I’d helped plan, and we had an incredible turnout. Everyone was just so excited to be there, and it was a great event to bring the community together! I look back on that one really fondly.
Kathy Schaufenbuel
I am the Circulation Services Librarian. I actually started in the old library in 1995 after graduating from University of Northern Iowa. However, I worked at both the Public Library and Wartburg’s Vogel Library for a time, but found my true calling at the Waverly Public Library when I went full time in 1998. I was the Front Desk Librarian for a long time and that front desk is my favorite spot in the library. Talking to our public and families and school classes, hopefully making a great first impression of a welcoming library and community at the same time. My position seems to be ever-evolving with adding the role of Purchaser for the library and being a ‘Deliverer of Library Joy’ to people in their homes to name a few. I am an avid reader of course, a lover of family and wanna-be country girl.
How have you seen the library evolve in your time here?
I appreciate the fact that our library is always changing and trying new ideas from cake pan checkouts, to snow shoes, to American Girl Dolls to home deliveries and a future Bookmobile! Our Library is never stagnant and is simply Awesome to say the least!