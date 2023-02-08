Editor’s note: Meet the library staff is a new feature that highlights members of the Waverly Public Library staff.
Sarah Meyer
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 6:31 pm
Editor's note: Meet the library staff is a new feature that highlights members of the Waverly Public Library staff.

Sarah Meyer
Sarah Meyer
I started my job with the Waverly Public Library in 1997 as the Assistant Director, which was about a year after I finished college. I became Director in 2005. I have two kids, Ethan (19) and Grace (24). I have a big lab dog named Andy and two cats, Lily & Lina. I live here in Waverly in a big old Victorian house that’s getting a new paint job, and I love shopping for antiques. I also love poetry, art, history, & genealogy. I spend a lot of time watching PBS. My favorite shows are: Finding Your Roots, Antiques Roadshow, and Miss Scarlet & the Duke.
What are you most excited about for the future of the WPL?
Being here to see this Library built in 1997-98 was exciting, and I think it is equally exciting now to look forward to how we can make it even more beautiful and functional so we can invite more people to spend time here!
Becky Bauer-Fisher
I’ve been a Clerk since September 2021 at the WPL, and work at the Circulation Desk. I help patrons find items within the library, check items in and out, and assist librarians as needed. Prior to joining the WPL, I was the Assistant Director and Custodian at the Jesup Public Library for almost 6 years. Outside of work I enjoy reading, quilting, coloring, cooking, and all things family. I am also the owner of the Waverly DIY Pet Wash.
Throughout your time spent in libraries, what is a favorite moment or story you have?
I have had so many experiences at libraries that I can’t pick out just one to share. I absolutely love seeing the joy and amazement books bring to patrons each and every time they come into the library! Being a part of that joy is an essential part of my day!
See the next featured librarians in Tuesday’s paper.
