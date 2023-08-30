Editor’s note: The Waverly-Shell Rock School District welcomed 18 new teachers this fall. Waverly Newspapers reached out to them for brief introductions. Below is the first installment of our Teacher Spotlight. This one features teachers from the high school.
Glory Meyer: Language Arts
1. Why did you decide to join the W-SR District?
I had only heard great things about the W-SR School District and its inclusivity, sense of community, and (most importantly) its genuine care for the students and making sure they receive great education.
2. Tell us a bit about yourself?
I grew up in Jackson, Minnesota, and went on to get my Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern Iowa. I became a teacher because I believe strongly that it is essential to prepare students for the world ahead of them; provide them with the many different opportunities and paths they can delve into; and make sure they have the skills that go along with that world.
3. What are you most excited about for the upcoming school year?
I am most excited to get to know the students, staff, and community overall!
4. What are your hobbies?
I love to read, watch movies and TV shows and start new projects. At the moment, I am reading “Imaginary Friend” by Stephen Chbosky.
5. What do you want to leave your students with?
I would like to leave my students with a little motto my mother taught: Appreciate the little things.
Rachel Mclellan: Special Education
1. Why did you decide to join the W-SR District?
I chose W-SR so that way I could work in the community I live in and build strong connections with families. My husband also works in the district and teaches high school orchestra so it is nice to work with family!
2. Tell us a bit about yourself?
I grew up in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School in 2011. I then went to UNI and graduated in 2016 with my elementary education degree, never dreaming of teaching high school. I started working in middle school a few years ago, I now love working with older kids. I picked teaching as a career because my grandmother was a teacher for her whole career, and helped so many kids grow into wonderful people. I struggled in school and without her encouragement, I wouldn’t have been successful. I hope I can make that difference in my students’ lives as well.
3. What are you most excited about for the upcoming school year?
Meeting new families and colleagues, and learning new things about them. I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t excited to work with my husband.
4. What are your hobbies?
I love running, spending time with my children and family, and volunteering at my church.
5. What do you want to leave your students with?
I want to leave my students with a drive to be better than they were the day before. I want my students to have the confidence to try new things, especially things that may challenge them. Most importantly, I want my students to know that now or 20 years from now, they will have me in their corner, cheering them on.
Mackenzie Trinkle: Business and Marketing
1. Why did you decide to join the W-SR District?
I student taught here at W-SR last fall and absolutely fell in love with the school district and community. I cried and cried on my last day and I feel so lucky that a position opened up for me to become part of this family once again on a more permanent level.
2. Tell us a bit about yourself?
I graduated in 2018 from BCLUW High School, attended Iowa Central Community College for two years to earn my associates degree and played on their golf team, and then finished up and earned my bachelor’s in business teaching at UNI in the fall of 2022. I decided to become a teacher because I love making connections and being the reason/helping people succeed and reach their goals in life.
3. What are you most excited about for the upcoming school year?
This year I am most excited about learning new things about the W-SR community and getting to know all of my students and colleagues.
4. What are your hobbies?
I still like to golf for fun now that I do not play competitively anymore, and I also work part-time at Chick-fil-A in Waterloo which I really enjoy as well.
5. What do you want to leave your students with?
I want my students to leave with something or anything that they will be able to use that will help them be successful for the rest of their live.