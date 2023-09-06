Editor’s note: The Waverly-Shell Rock School District welcomed 18 new teachers this fall. Waverly Newspapers reached out to them for brief introductions. Below is the first installment of our Teacher Spotlight. This one features teachers from the middle school.
Karry Dolash: Seventh and eighth-grade health/PE
1. Why did you decide to join the W-SR District?
I am excited to teach at W-SR! I chose this district because of the high quality education and the incredible educators. I had the opportunity to work in all the schools before I started this year and know that this is an incredible district.
2. Tell us a bit about yourself.
I earned my undergraduate degree at the University of Kansas in health and physical education and a master's degree at the University of Texas at San Antonio in health and kinesiology. My husband Eric and I have two girls, Knowler, 6, and Berdie, 20 months. I became an educator 18 years ago by happenstance and have absolutely loved working with students and teaching health ever since. This will be my fifth building, fourth district and third state that I have taught in. We have been all over the country, but are happy to lay permanent roots here in Waverly.
3. What are your hobbies?
I love spending time with my family, KU basketball (Rock Chalk!), working out, and reading.
4. What do you want to leave your students with?
I want my students to leave my classroom with the knowledge and skills to make long-lasting improvements of their mental and physical well being.
Joe Amsberry: Band
1. Why did you decide to join the W-SR District?
As a W-SR alum, I know that this school district is a really special place. Students have so many opportunities to thrive here, and we have an outstanding community.
2. Tell us a bit about yourself.
I graduated from W-SR in 2012, Wartburg in 2016, and earned my master’s from Morningside in 2020. I chose to become a teacher because I want to inspire the future generations as much as my teachers inspired me. I love seeing students take their musical development to the next level and watching their joy in their success.
3. What are you most excited about for the upcoming school year?
I am excited to be a part of the W-SR Band family. We have a lot of fun music planned this year.
4. What are your hobbies?
I love cheering on the Wartburg Knights. My dad is the women’s basketball head coach, and we are big supporters of the team. I also love spending time with my family and playing board games and card games.
5. What do you want to leave your students with?
I want my students to believe in themselves, to be excited about trying new things, and to find joy in making music together.