Editor’s note: The Waverly-Shell Rock School District welcomed 18 new teachers this fall. Waverly Newspapers reached out to them for brief introductions. Below is the third installment of our Teacher Spotlight. This one features teachers from the elementary schools.
Lindsey Baskett: First grade at Shell Rock Elementary
1. Why did you decide to join the W-SR District?
I grew up in Waverly and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock. My children attend and they have had great experiences. I have been a substitute in the district previously and have been greeted by many friendly faces.
2. Tell us a bit about yourself.
I picked teaching as a career initially because I have always loved children. While that’s still a reason that keeps me going, I find that I enjoy the lasting relationships with children and families that are made throughout the year.
3. What are you most excited about for the upcoming school year?
I am most excited about getting to know everyone and spend my days helping really great children know a little more than they knew the day before.
4. What are your hobbies?
I love to do things around the farm with my family, especially spending time working with our plethora of animals. I enjoy reading a lot. I have read most of the Tracie Petersen trilogies that are available at the library and am currently reading a Miralee Ferrell book “Dreaming on Daisies.”
5. What do you want to leave your students with?
I want my students to leave my classroom knowing that I cared about them as individual children.
Liz Harbaugh: Kindergarten at Shell Rock Elementary
I am the new kindergarten teacher at Shell Rock Elementary School. I graduated from UNI with an Elementary Education major, and social studies minor. I am currently attending Morningside University to pursue both a K-8 Reading Endorsement, as well as a K-8 Mild/Moderate Special Education endorsement. I am hoping that my class work will help me be a better teacher to all of my emerging readers, as well as my special needs students.
I joined the Waverly-Shell Rock School District because I like smaller towns that value education, and local decision-making. I am most looking forward to meeting my students, and providing them with positive experiences every day.
I live on an acreage in rural Cedar Falls with my husband Thad, and our three children.
Bailey Enright: Special education at Southeast Elementary
1. Why did you decide to join the W-SR District?
I went to Wartburg College and have done a lot of field placements and one of my student teaching placements was within the district. I have grown to love W-SR and all of the people associated. Everyone has gone out of their way to make me feel comfortable in this position.
2. Tell us a bit about yourself.
I grew up and went to school in Clarksville. I went to Wartburg to explore different career options and decided that education was the best fit for me.
3. What are you most excited about for the upcoming school year?
I am excited to work with all of my kiddos and watch them grow in so many ways. I am also excited to work with this amazing team at Southeast.
4. What are your hobbies?
In my free time, I enjoy going on walks or runs, reading on our patio swing and spending time with family and friends.
5. What do you want to leave your students with?
I hope my students learn to feel more confident in the classroom and strive to enjoy the moments at school.
Abrianna Moore: Teacher at Southeast Elementary
1. Why did you decide to join the W-SR District?
I believe in working in a place that has established a strong culture amongst not only its building personnel, but also the community they serve. I felt that W-SR encompassed these values and I could see myself working alongside quality individuals with those same values.
2. Tell us a bit about yourself.
I graduated from Wartburg College in May of 2023, obtaining a degree in elementary education with endorsements in K-8 reading and coaching. I chose teaching as a career because I want to make a difference in the lives of others — especially young children. I knew that working with children was a passion of mine from a young age and what better career than one that doesn’t feel like work.
3. What are you most excited about for the upcoming school year?
I am most excited for our monthly trips to the Waverly Public Library. I heard that this is a fan favorite amongst the students and staff, so I look forward to enjoying this trip just as much.
4. What are your hobbies?
I love to go on long walks and of course, go shopping. Aside from that I enjoy diving into a good book. Currently, I am getting into reading non-fiction texts based in education to broaden my knowledge of the classroom and the students I have the opportunity to work with.
5. What do you want to leave your students with?
I want to leave my students with a strong understanding of community and what it means to be part of the W-SR family. Our culture here is truly unmatched; my hope is that the students can see the value in those strong ties. In turn, I hope my students respect others far beyond the classroom walls.
Christine Jacobs: Media specialist teaching district-wide
1. Why did you decide to join the W-SR District?
I wanted to become a Go Hawk because I love the sense of community that Waverly offers. My husband was a Waverly grad, our daughter’s graduated from W-SR and I have a passion for the library role at the elementary level. There was no hesitation to be a part of this wonderful district.
2. Tell us a bit about yourself.
I went to Nashua-Plainfield and was really interested in teaching and counseling. I had the opportunity to travel to Puerto Rico through a college study abroad program, and learn a bit of Spanish. What I realized was it was exciting to learn their culture and schooling. It was then that I thought I should shift my talents to library and technology in the school setting here in Iowa.
3. What are you most excited about for the upcoming school year?
What I am most excited about is getting to know the kids at each of the four elementary schools. I want to share my passion for literacy with them.
4. What are your hobbies?
My hobbies are traveling with my family, playing card games and, of course, reading books. I recently read, “The Leader in Me: How Schools Around the World Are Inspiring Greatness, One Child at a Time.” I also finished the “90% Reading Goal,” among many children’s books.
5. What do you want to leave your students with?
I want all students to have equal access to “good fit books”--ones that they are interested in and ones that are at their reading level. I want every child to have a relationship with books. Ernest Hemingway said it best, “There is no friend as loyal as a book.”