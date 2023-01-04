First baby of 2023

Ryan Daniel Laue made his appearance at 12:28 a.m. Parents are Kristen and Braden Laue of Waverly. Dr. Michele Martins delivered Ryan who weighed 9 lbs 3.6 oz. and was 20.5 inches.

WHC welcomed the first baby of the new year on Monday, January 2 and he is as cute as they come!

