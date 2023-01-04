WHC welcomed the first baby of the new year on Monday, January 2 and he is as cute as they come!
Ryan Daniel Laue made his appearance at 12:28 a.m. Parents are Kristen and Braden Laue of Waverly. Dr. Michele Martins delivered Ryan who weighed 9 lbs 3.6 oz. and was 20.5 inches.
“The delivery went well and the care here has been really, really good. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Ryan into this world,” his parents commented.
In celebration of having Waverly Health Center’s first baby of the year, Kristen and Braden received a special “First Baby Basket” stuffed with receiving blankets, toys, goodies and gifts for the new parents and baby. The basket is from the hospital, Center Pharmacy and WHC Auxiliary.