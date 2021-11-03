For a man who spent most of his working life in the cemetery, Craig Mehmen is a big dreamer.
He has big hands to match his words and a heart to go with it.
For 35 years, he has cared for Waverly’s Harlington Cemetery as the superintendent, and now in retirement, he will continue to care for some of the monuments and headstones that need exactly what he has — care and attention.
Mehmen’s company, Mehmen Monument Sales, 101 W. Bremer Ave., won the city’s bid to restore 30 monuments in the cemetery this fall, which the City Council unanimously approved on Monday.
The city started restoring cemetery monuments last year after present and former area residents, including historians, raised concerns about the state of some of the older headstones. Last year’s project, fulfilled by R.I.P. Ltd., of Monticello, Illinois, straightened 30 headstones, but dozens more need work, said Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan.
Next week, weather permitting, Mehmen will start on this year’s project. He will tackle the older section of the cemetery first.
Now, at certain gravesites, small markers indicate where the work will take place.
Mehmen said the state of the headstones is concerning because they may be a potential safety hazard.
“Some weigh several thousand pounds you can push them with one finger,” he said.
He said that while he worked at the cemetery, he saw a growing need to address the issue, but there was no process in place.
That changed last year.
A spaghetti dinner at the Waverly Area Veterans Post recently raised $1,409 for this year’s project and the city added $5,000.
Riordan said he hopes to continue to budget funds for this project annually and with the added help of private donations, keep going until all the headstones are straightened over time.
He said that the leaning stones — especially those in “2 o’clock” and “10 o’clock” positions — are the first priority as they pose the greatest risk. Next in order are veterans’ headstones and then those that had fallen on the ground, as they are aesthetically unpleasing, but not a safety risk.
Riordan said that donations from individuals and groups are welcome year round, as the fund to restore the markers now has its own account at the Northeast Iowa Community Foundation, and more donations can translate into more expedient work.
Mehmen, who has worked on the cemetery in Horton and the Maxfield Cemetery in Denver, said he is happy his skills can make a difference in his hometown, at the cemetery where he has invested his entire working life.
“There are more people here than living in Waverly,” he said during a walk through the sections that need work.
“When I get done with them, they will stand straight,” he said. “Harlington Cemetery is not just a place for me. I have spent my whole working life there. I am 68 and worked there for 35 years. My family members are buried there, that’s where I will go.”