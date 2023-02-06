Waverly-Shell Rock girls wrestling head coach Josh Meier has been surrounded by wrestling his whole life.
Going up in the Cedar Valley gives many opportunities for wrestling from a young age, whether that be from kids clubs or school teams.
“My older brother wrestled in Denver,” Josh said. “I got started in second grade from going to practices with him at the kids club.”
Josh continued his love for wrestling when he came to W-SR as a K-12 physical education teacher. He joined the Go-Hawk wrestling program as an assistant coach on the boys team and has seen great success during his time.
In the 16 years helping lead the Go-Hawks, Josh has seen 13 state titles on the boys side and another five as the head coach for the girls the last five years.
Josh has three daughters that have filtered through the wrestling program and his oldest, Jacey, was ready for the opportunity when it came.
“My oldest Jacey always said that if W-SR got a wrestling program she would join,” Josh said. “She was a manager all through middle school and high school. When we started wrestling, she was the ringleader to get some girls to come out and wrestle.”
Jacey was a part of Iowa wrestling history by being on the 2018-2019 team that wrestled in the first girls meet against Charles City.
Avery wasn’t far behind her older sister Jacey, but it was a much different start for the two sisters.
“Avery started off by saying that she just wanted to practice and not compete,” Josh said. “I said ‘Ok, come to practice see how you like it and we’ll see how good you are.’”
Brinley, a senior on the team now, was a trailblazer like her oldest sister. She helped kickstart the girls program to what it is today, a team that qualified for the first sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament.
“Brinley was part of the first group to start the junior high wrestling program,” Josh said. “Her, Haidyn [Snyder] and Eva Heise all had older siblings that wrestled. They were the first ones in that junior high group.”
Josh has been there every step of the way with his daughters, making sure that the girls program was ready to go whenever the sport was officially sanctioned. But like almost every parent that coaches one of their kids, it wasn’t always easy for him.
“It’s hard, I can tell you that,” Josh said. “Being dad and the coach is not an easy task. It’s fun to watch them grow and improve, it’s fun to teach them the life lessons that wrestling teaches you far beyond the wrestling room and wins and losses. It’s agonizing because I have to see the behind the scenes when they are doubting themselves. Seeing them think that they have to be the best because they are the coach's kid. Theres a lot of layers to it.”
Throughout the tough times though, Josh never pushed his daughters to become wrestlers and let them choose what they wanted to do with the sport.
“It was always 'I don’t need you to do this',” Josh said. “'I don’t want you to do this if you don’t want to'. It was always their decision on what they wanted to do. I never asked them to go out and I never told them to go out. They all gravitated towards it and decided on their own. Usually it wasn’t me dragging them to practice, it was them asking me if I was ready to go. They decided how good they wanted to be.”
Both Jacey and Avery have now joined their dad on the sidelines as wrestling coaches for different levels at W-SR. Jacey is currently a senior at the University of Northern Iowa and has been in the coaching corner for the last four years and Avery is also at UNI and has coached for two years.
“It’s fun to watch them grow as professionals,” Josh said. “They’re learning how to deal with other people’s emotions and how to help them reach their goals. They’re learning how to deal with parents in different situations and the logistics of it all and the behind the scenes of coaching.”
Avery is currently a sophomore education major at UNI and the possibility of being a head girls wrestling coach is well within her reach in the future. Jacey will be going to Des Moines University after this school year as a physician assistant so coaching may be done after the state tournament is over.
“There are two different scenarios for my daughters,” Josh said. “Jacey is going to be done with it, but Avery is just beginning her coaching career.”
Brinley joined Jacey as being a part of a first in Iowa wrestling this season by wrestling at the first sanctioned meet in Dallas Center-Grimes at the beginning of the year and although the Meier family has been there for every major milestone in Iowa girls wrestling, Josh doesn’t consider his family as one of the trailblazers, but rather the community.
“I don’t consider our family to be one of the leaders,” Josh said. “I would consider our program to be leaders. We’ve definitely been a part of it, but it is hard for a family to claim. We are definitely a step in the progress of women’s wrestling. We are more so proud of being a part of the progress in women’s wrestling.”
The Go-Hawks have had an outstanding boys wrestling program for the better part of two decades and Josh has been there nearly the whole time. Now that Josh is the head girls coach, he gets his own team to lead to the state tournament.
W-SR girls wrestling has been at the forefront since the inception of it in Iowa in 2018 and Josh has been there every step of the way with his daughters.
“It makes me feel proud that we are one of the leaders to help get it to this point,” Josh said. “There’s been a lot of behind the scenes that people don’t see, a lot of phone calls, a lot of brainstorming in finding ways to get area schools and schools around the state to develop their teams. The product keeps growing and I’m excited to see where it leads in the future.”