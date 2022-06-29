Editor's Note: We are publishing Melinda Voy's remarks for the record.
Good afternoon and welcome everyone as we honor these veterans for their service and sacrifice during the Vietnam War.
I’m not sure if many of you know who I am.
My name is Melinda Voy, the Assistant Director for the Bremer County Veterans Affairs, where it has been a great honor and pleasure to serve our veterans.
My greatest title though was being a wife of a Vietnam Veteran, and the biggest reason why I became involved with the Bremer County Veterans Affairs.
The reason I first became in contact with the Bremer County VA was my husband Greg’s claim, and when my friend Mary Jo and I helped prepare care packages to be shipped to our area service men and women who were deployed.
After Greg’s death, and I retired from Allen Hospital, I came and volunteered in the office, working with Neal, Jean and Tom.
When Tom retired I was hired for his position serving as a clerk for a few years.
Then, with some encouragement, I eventually became a Veteran Service Officer where I assist all our veterans no matter when they served.
At 15, I had my first up close and personal experience of the Vietnam War. My hometown of Eldora was shaken when we lost the first of two hometown boys, the one who was a childhood friend. This is why Vietnam veterans hold a very special place in my heart.
On June 16, 1967, Lyle Rohlfsen, an Army medic, was killed along with eleven others in his unit when they were attacked in the Hau Nghia (How-Knee-a) Province, of South Vietnam.
I can still recall that beautiful warm summer day, sitting in that church pew between my mother, and another friend Pam.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church was standing room only. Pastor Zimmerman was presiding over Lyle’s funeral service but I don’t recall much of the service.
I remember the uniformed men standing watch over Lyle’s flag-draped casket, the men who had accompanied Lyle’s body back to Eldora, and the same men who I had heard were there when Lyle’s father “Pete” had to identify his son when he was returned home.
But the most vivid part of that day was hearing the muffled cries from Lyle’s sister, Linda, our friend, mourning the loss of her big brother and Pam gripping my hand tighter with each cry Linda made.
This is my memory of those who served in Vietnam, their sacrifice and their families.
My second experience was only a few months later. I was 16 when I met Greg, we dated for a few months when he told me he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps but was on a deferred entry. In May of 1968, he left for boot camp in San Diego, in October he went to Quantico, Virginia, for MOS school to become an ammo tech, and then the inevitable…. Vietnam.
I sent him off to Vietnam with a St. Christopher’s medal and a promise that I would write and wait, but he told me not to wait because he didn’t know if he would come back.
His letters started right from the time he was waiting to leave Des Moines for California.
At Camp Pendleton, he wrote about the goings on at boot camp, pugil stick training where he took on a big farm boy and won, which reminded me more of the scene where Robin Hood took on Little John with his staff.
He wrote about the miles they ran with full pack but him loving it because he was losing weight and building bulk, and the time he was so tired he fell asleep in formation and thanks to another Marine who woke him up saving him from the wrath of his drill instructor. He wrote about some guys going AWOL, and the darker side, the suicides.
His letters continued through ammo tech school in Quantico, where he said he didn’t think he could get any farther back in the woods away from civilization, or the trips to D.C. where they saw some hippies and how he thought they “really had the life.”
Greg served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970 with the 1st Marine, AmmoCo, Supply Battalion, Force Logistic Command just outside of Da Nang. His letters from Vietnam weren’t as frequent, and didn’t speak too much about what was going on.
He had a clipping from the Stars and Stripes newspaper showing ammo techs unearthing unexploded bombs in the aftermath of the ammo dump explosion on April 27, 1969. His camp, Camp Monahan was completely destroyed.
I read later the explosion caused more than $100 million in damage, with 38,000 tons of spent ammo and hundreds of thousands of gallons of Agent Orange exploded and spread in I Corps.
In one letter he said the next day was the “Big Green Machine,” Marine Corps birthday, he expected everyone to get drunk, everyone except him because he would be out in the bush 40 miles and he asked for a prayer that he got back safe because the last guy that went, didn’t.
Other times we would banter back and forth about the football rivalry between our hometowns of Ackley and Eldora and who was going to beat who. But I saw a change in his demeanor, the tone of hid letters and they were fewer and far between.
The last letter I received he said how he couldn’t take the HELL of this damn war anymore and had taken his R & R in the Philippines. He said he had gotten my letter when he returned to camp but wouldn’t have time to write much because he was packing and would be heading home. He promised he would see me when he got back and we could have that long talk we both had mentioned.
I still have all his letters from those days, there’s a couple of postcards, a card for my 17th birthday, and a few precious pictures.
All in a stationary box tied with a ribbon, safely tucked away in an old beat up wooden box with other precious items. On occasion, I will get that box out and read through them.
In 42 years of marriage there were little bits and pieces Greg would let slip out about his time in HELL, like his 21st birthday when the camp was attacked and they took cover in the minefield, and the aftermath they saw the next morning. I look back now wishing and thinking to myself “if I knew then what I know now.”
Greg, like many others, including you, our honorees, went from being “in country” back to the “real world,” and an ungrateful nation in a very short span of time. Each of you holding in those secrets from that God-awful war.
From a widow of a Vietnam veteran please know that you and all Vietnam veterans will always have a special place in my heart.
In closing, I have a letter that I found and I would like to read to you and I think it says it all.