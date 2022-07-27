Melvin E. “Beach” Trimble, 95, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock.
Beach was born on September 19, 1926, in Marengo, Iowa, the son of George and Elsie (Kurth) Trimble. In August of 1953, while in high school Beach was drafted into the United States Army and was honorably discharged in January of 1947. He served in World War II and the Korean War. He moved to Waverly in 1950 where he worked for the Sinclair Station in Waverly. Beach was baptized and confirmed in Bremer, Iowa in 1952 and was united in marriage to Melva Lois Lindner on November 9, 1952, in Bremer, Iowa. Beach started working for Carnation in 1952, where he worked for 35 years, retiring in 1987.
Beach was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly; Waverly VFW Post #2208; the Bremer County Historical Society Museum; and was a founding member of the Midwest Sad Iron Club. In his retirement he enjoyed spending time with Lois antiquing, collecting Sad Irons and traveling with the Sad Iron Club. He also enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, asparagus hunting, sitting on his front porch, tinkering with irons in his barn and of course spending time with family.
Beach is survived by his wife, Lois Trimble of Waverly; a daughter, Kim (Dave) Diercks of Shell Rock; four grandchildren, Angela (Mike) Richmann of Waunakee, Wisconsin; Douglas Swinton of Shell Rock; Matthew (Jamie) Trimble of Waverly; and Michael (Sarah) Trimble of Decorah; great-grandchildren, Mayah and Marshall Richmann; Shay and Kaden Swinton; Izabella Trimble; Collyns Jordon, Lydia, and Anna Trimble; a sister, Beverly Allee of Belle Plaine; three sisters-in-law, Judy (Bruce) Wiegmann of Madison, Wisconsin; Debbie (Tim) Pittman of Florida and Marlys Kleinschmidt of Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Kevin W. Trimble; a brother, Morris (Helene) Trimble; Betty (George) Baldwin; and two brothers-in-law, Clell Allee and Sherwin Kleinschmidt.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard presenting military honors. Memorials may be directed Cedar Valley Hospice or to St. John Lutheran Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187