Melvin E. “Beach” Trimble, 95, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock.

Beach was born on September 19, 1926, in Marengo, Iowa, the son of George and Elsie (Kurth) Trimble. In August of 1953, while in high school Beach was drafted into the United States Army and was honorably discharged in January of 1947. He served in World War II and the Korean War. He moved to Waverly in 1950 where he worked for the Sinclair Station in Waverly. Beach was baptized and confirmed in Bremer, Iowa in 1952 and was united in marriage to Melva Lois Lindner on November 9, 1952, in Bremer, Iowa. Beach started working for Carnation in 1952, where he worked for 35 years, retiring in 1987.