Waverly
Waverly Memorial Day celebrations will be hosted at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on May 29. This will include two ceremonies, one outside which will include a wreath dedication at the harbor north of the building at 10:30 a.m. honoring those who were lost at sea. Following the outdoor ceremony, an indoor program will be held where the W-SR band, directed by Jim Vowels, will perform until 11 a.m. when the program begins. The speaker will be Dr. Terry Lindell. There will be lunch provided by the American Legion Auxiliary after the program ends.
Plainfield
Memorial Day Service held by the Plainfield American Legion will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, May 29, in the Horton Cemetery. There will be a wreath laying at the bridge over the Cedar River on Iowa Highway 188. Following will be a ceremony at the Plainfield cemetery at 11 a.m.
Janesville
The Janesville American Legion will be holding a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29. The first ceremony will honoring the Naval servicemen will be at the Walk Bridge at 10:30 a.m. A service will then be held at the Oakland Cemetery at 11 a.m. In case of rain, the services will be held in the Janesville High School Gymnasium at 11 a.m. The public and Veterans are encouraged to attend. Cal Corson will be the speaker.
Tripoli
On May 29, the city of Tripoli will Celebrate Memorial Day put on a program at the Veterans Park at 10 a.m. There will be a potluck following the program at the VFW Post 4013 starting at noon.
Denver
Denver will be holding their Memorial Day Service starting at 10:30 a.m. with a parade on Monday, May 29. The parade will start at the American Legion Post and end at the Fairview Cemetery where a program will begin at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Past State Amvets Commander, Don Shellenberger. There will be a potluck following the program at noon, members of the public are encouraged to join.
Clarksville
The AMVETS in Clarksville will begin Memorial Day weekend on Saturday May 27 at 7 a.m. to put up flags on Avenue of Flags at Lynwood followed by breakfast for those that help. On Monday May 29 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a marching parade for AMVETS, Scouts, and High School Band. Following the parade, a Memorial Day Program will be put on at the Lynwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. The public is welcome. At 5 p.m., help would be appreciated while taking down the Avenue of Flags. All events are weather restricted. Check out the Clarkesville Facebook page for more details.
Shell Rock
American Legion Post 393 of Shell Rock will host a parade and a program for their Memorial Day celebration. The Waverly-Shell Rock Band, under the direction of Jim Vowels, will participate in the parade that will march to the cemetery. The parade will start at 9 a.m. On the way to the cemetery, there will be a stop made at the River Bridge where they will decorate the water in memory of Soldiers and Sailors that are buried at sea. Parade will march on to the cemetery where the program will begin. Following the program, the Squad and Company will re-form and march to Headquarters. In the event of rain, services will be held in the Boyd Building.
Readlyn
In Readlyn, on Memorial Day, citizens and town visitors can enjoy the display of 70 flags in the park, placed in honor of veterans. They each have a name plate and tell a story of the mark the veteran has made and honor their legacy. The Readlyn VFW is in charge of the flag display, which honors those named, and all other veterans.