A memorial ride made a brief stop at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Saturday afternoon when about 20 riders traveled from Dike to five Freedom Rock locations in the area to honor the memory of a local soldier.
Pfc. Tyler Cox, 19, of Dike, died in a training accident on April 29, 2020, at Camp LeJeune, Jacksonville, North Carolina. The Iowa Marine was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment as a rifleman, according to his obituary.
He was remembered with the ride, and his parents, Mike and Sara, followed about 20 riders in their truck.
Also riding with the group Saturday was Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman. Along with his friend, Rick Claassen, of Holland, a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, Hoffman was a part of the escort that brought back Cox’s casket from Des Moines to his hometown of Dike on May 13, 2020.
A graduate of Dike-New Hartford, Cox was buried with military honors at Elmwood Cemetery in his hometown on May 16, 2020.
It is at Grundy Lake, across from the cemetery that Saturday’s memorial ride started.
Salute to Fallen organizes memorial ride
Organized by Salute to the Fallen (STTF), the Cedar Rapids-based nonprofit focused on suicide prevention and awareness, the ride was a reunion of sorts and a celebration of Cox’s short life.
Along the ride, the group visited five area Freedom Rocks, the uniquely painted boulders designed by artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II. Each scene at the rocks depicts images telling the stories of local patriots.
Led by STTF President John Thompson, the riders first visited the rock in Conrad, in Grundy County; then rode to the Ackley rock, in Hardin County; then to Greene, where the Butler County rock stands.
After a refreshing stop at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, they headed to Readlyn where the Bremer County memorial boulder stands on the edge of town, finishing up at Veterans Memorial Park in Cedar Falls, the Black Hawk County Freedom Rock bears witness to the sacrifice of servicemen.
“Every month, we honor a different Iowa military or veteran that has fallen,” Thompson, a veteran himself, said.
Like Mayor Hoffman and his friend, Claassen, Thompson was a part of the original escort that brought Cox home. Participating in that May 13, 2020, ritual were also the Patriot Guard Riders, Iowa State Patrol and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Another group, called Honoring Our Fallen, escorted Cox on the flight to Des Moines.
Thompson said his organization tries to connect the rides to a meaningful anniversary for the families of the fallen. Cox’s 22nd birthday would have been on July 21, just two days before the memorial ride.
Remembering Pfc. Tyler Cox
In his brief 19 years, Cox lived a full life, according to his obituary. He left an impact on those who knew him.
“Growing up, Tyler was as you might say, an animated kid,” his obituary reads. “He loved to be the center of attention and he always lived at 100 miles per hour… To say that Tyler was an ‘entertainer’ would be an understatement. He had a magnificent life force that would light up any room and brought so much joy and positivity to his family and friends.”
The obituary continues:
“Although his family and friends are heartbroken that Tyler is gone, they want people to know that they are happy and grateful for the blessed 19 years they had with him. Tyler would not want people to be sad he is gone but remember the good times they shared with him and the memories they made.”
The spirit of the ride reflected Cox’s personality
The ride reflected that very spirit of joy and memory making. Along the way, the procession got honks and in the communities where they stopped, they were met with hospitality, ranging from coolers with ice-cold water to in-person welcomes.
In Greene, the fire department came out to greet the riders and in Grundy Center the police chief helped with the traffic control so that the riders could continue in one uninterrupted procession.
WAVP stop in Waverly
In Waverly, at the WAVP, they stopped for a break and a respite from the heat and took a brief tour of the premises before they continued to Readlyn and Cedar Falls.
Thompson said he was impressed by the WAVP facility, and especially by the tapestry in the elevator, which changes as the elevator moves.
“I definitely plan to contact the post about doing an event there next year,” he said.
Fundraiser at the Brass Tap in Cedar Falls
At the Brass Tap in Cedar Falls, a fundraiser held netted $2,700, Thompson said.
In a low-key ceremony at the bar, Thompson gave the family a wooden U.S. flag plaque featuring the Marine Corps emblem with the number of the regiment where Cox served, and the words ‘Til Valhalla, a Norse mythology reference to reuniting with the fallen warrior one day.
Mayor Hoffman folded an American flag he had flown off the back of his bike for the duration of the ride’s 186 miles, and gave it to the family.
Last month, Thompson’s STTF group, through one of their initiatives called Operation Remember, installed a 25-foot flag pole with a triangle-shaped white-and-blue rock garden to resemble a folded flag in Cox’s honor at his parents’ farm just outside of Dike.
“We work with the families indefinitely,” Thompson said. “On this ride, we had two other families of Iowa military men. Last year, we buried 106 Iowa military from suicide. I call this a war at home.”