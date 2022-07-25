A memorial ride made a brief stop at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Saturday afternoon when about 20 riders traveled from Dike to five Freedom Rock locations in the area to honor the memory of a local soldier.

Pfc. Tyler Cox, 19, of Dike, died in a training accident on April 29, 2020, at Camp LeJeune, Jacksonville, North Carolina. The Iowa Marine was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment as a rifleman, according to his obituary.