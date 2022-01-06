The Friends groups from both Waterloo and Cedar Falls supporting MercyOne Foundations will jointly award scholarships to area students for the 2022-2023 academic year. Applications must be submitted by March 4, 2022.
Applicants must be graduating high school students planning to pursue a career in a health-related program or post-secondary students currently enrolled in a health-related program. Qualifying health-related careers include:
- Medical or dental curriculum (including pre-med and pre-dental)
- Nursing
- Dental hygiene
- Medical/clinical laboratory technology, dental technology or radiology technology
- Medical transcription
- Health information technology
- Medical office services, surgical technology
- Ultrasound technology
- Pharmacy
- Respiratory therapy
- Physical therapy
Scholarships will be awarded based on academics, financial need and community involvement. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale and be from the local area of Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy, or Tama counties.
Application forms, which include a request for a brief essay, grade transcripts and letters of recommendation, are available at MercyOne Foundation offices, 3421 West 9th Street, Waterloo, IA 50702, (319) 272-7676; and at 515 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, (319) 268-3161. Applications are also available online by visiting MercyOne.org/scholarship.