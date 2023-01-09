Waterloo – MercyOne is helping nursing students jump start their career through a new program aimed at strengthening Iowa’s nursing pipeline. MercyOne’s JumpStart provides financial support while nursing students finish school and a job after graduation.

“If students are worried about bills or the cost of textbooks, this program helps by giving breathing room,” says Bela Haferman, who works as a registered nurse (RN) on an acute floor at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and participated in JumpStart. “You’re also being acknowledged even before you’re a nurse. You can use that to motivate yourself when you’ve had a tough day — MercyOne has your back.”