MercyOne strengthened its commitment to helping individuals live their best lives with the launch of Circle+ powered by MercyOne. The subscription-based wellness platform will be just a click away, whenever you are ready to achieve your personal goals.
Circle+ powered by MercyOne meets you on your wellness journey in a way that’s radically convenient for you – on your mobile device. “Wellness doesn’t always happen between the hours of 8 and 5,” says MercyOne president and CEO Bob Ritz. “Our Mission is based on improving the health of our communities. The best way to achieve this purpose is to not only serve people who are sick, but to help everyone stay healthy.”
Circle+ powered by MercyOne is for anyone – not just MercyOne patients – who wants to improve their overall well-being. Members who sign up and complete the initial assessment unlock access to a suite of app-based resources from our Circle+ powered by MercyOne partners.
The benefits of Circle+ powered by MercyOne
Anyone can join Circle+ by going to MercyOne.org/CirclePlus and clicking on the ‘Join the Circle Today!’ button. Membership includes:
● A complimentary Fitbit Inspire 2, or the option of preferred pricing on a higher priced device
● A Fitbit Premium membership offering advanced analytics about your health and wellness along with fitness, mindfulness and nutrition content
● Health coaching providing personalized guidance and a structured plan from a certified health coach to help you meet your goals
● Access to Navigate Wellbeing, where members can participate in activity challenges, courses and take a well-being assessment to assist their journey
● Total Brain, an app to improve mental health and brain performance
● Fringe, an app for lifestyle benefits
● Access to health and wellness discounts
Inside the apps, members will find workout videos, healthy recipes, fitness tracking and many more resources – an excellent value all included and easy to access from a smartphone. Membership is only $19.99 per month, with a four month minimum subscription. Members can choose to use all the benefits or only those that meet their needs.
“Fitbit has always worked to make health more accessible, fun, and achievable through our devices, and Fitbit Premium provides even greater value through customized, actionable insights to help people sleep better, eat better and move more,” says Amy McDonough, Senior Vice President and general manager of Fitbit Health Solutions. “We’re proud to partner on Circle+ powered by MercyOne, and we’re excited to support members in not only preventing and managing their chronic conditions but also achieving their overall well-being goals.”
Joining Circle+ powered by MercyOne could be life-changing.
Ritz says, “Adding daily movement, reducing stress and eating more nutritiously all affect overall health. Every step toward wellness today could pay off by preventing more serious health concerns in the future.”