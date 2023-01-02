Waterloo– Celebrate those who have made an impact on our community at the 18th annual Heroes Among Us event. The MercyOne Waterloo and Cedar Falls Foundations are seeking nominations for Heroes Among Us, which recognizes people in our community who have gone above and beyond to ensure the well-being of others or shown great compassion and courage.

Heroes can be from anywhere in northeast Iowa, with the heroic act occurring between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. Nominations are due at 5 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023.