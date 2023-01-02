Waterloo– Celebrate those who have made an impact on our community at the 18th annual Heroes Among Us event. The MercyOne Waterloo and Cedar Falls Foundations are seeking nominations for Heroes Among Us, which recognizes people in our community who have gone above and beyond to ensure the well-being of others or shown great compassion and courage.
Heroes can be from anywhere in northeast Iowa, with the heroic act occurring between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. Nominations are due at 5 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023.
Nomination categories include:
- Community service (individual or group)
- Environmental (nature and animal efforts)
- Good Samaritan (adult 21+)
- Good Samaritan (youth 20 and younger)
- Medical/health care (physicians, nurses, EMTs, paramedics or caregivers)
- Military (active duty, reserve, guard, individual or group)
- Public safety (firefighter, law enforcement, security officer)
- Workplace (heroic act in a workplace)
Submit nominations online at MercyOne.org/heroes or pick up a form at the MercyOne foundation offices in Cedar Falls (515 College St.) or Waterloo (3421 W 9th Street).
The Heroes Among Us nomination committee will select winners to be recognized at a breakfast ceremony on March 23, 2023, at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
Questions can be directed to Diane Jorgensen, MercyOne Cedar Falls and Waterloo Foundations fund development and special events coordinator, at 319-268-3161 or diane.jorgensen@mercyhealth.com.
Over nearly two decades, Heroes Among Us has raised more than $400,000, which helps MercyOne provide high-quality, personalized care. To donate, visit MercyOne.org/heroes. Your support helps celebrate our Northeast Iowa neighbors who have done something extraordinary to impact our community.