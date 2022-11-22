Clive, Iowa – MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center was recently recognized for its performance in quality. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (e.g., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective. Those facilities cited include several hospitals with ties to MercyOne, including MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center:
Those receiving honors in three categories:
Mitchell County Regional Health Center – Osage
Those receiving honors in two categories:
Hansen Family Hospital – Iowa Falls
Knoxville Hospitals and Clinics – Knoxville
Dallas County Hospital – Perry
Those receiving awards in specialty areas:
Monroe County Hospital – Albia
Kossuth Regional Health Center – Algona
Davis County Hospital – Bloomfield
Hancock County Health System – Britt
MercyOne Dyersville – Dyersville
MercyOne Elkader – Elkader
Guttenberg Municipal Hospital – Guttenberg
Franklin General Hospital – Hampton
Hansen Family Hospital – Iowa Falls
MercyOne New Hampton – New Hampton
MercyOne Oelwein – Oelwein
Mitchell County Regional Health Center – Osage
Dallas County Hospital – Perry
Hancock County Health System – Britt
MercyOne Centerville – Centerville
Hansen Family Hospital – Iowa Falls
Knoxville Hospital and Clinics – Knoxville
Mitchell County Regional Health System – Osage
Van Diest Medical Center – Webster City
Wayne County Hospital – Corydon
MercyOne Elkader – Elkader
Palo Alto County Health System – Emmetsburg
Guttenberg Municipal Hospital – Guttenberg
Knoxville Hospital and Clinics – Knoxville
Decatur County Hospital – Leon
Ringgold County Hospital – Mount Ayr
Mitchell County Regional Health Center – Osage
Dallas County Hospital – Perry
Madison County Memorial Hospital – Winterset
MercyOne is extremely proud of our affiliate hospitals for this important recognition they achieved this year,” said MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz. “Today’s announcement confirms what we already know at MercyOne, we are blessed with amazing doctors, nurses, care giving teams and support teams to bring our mission to life each day with each person we serve. We are so proud of our affiliates.”
The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural on National Rural Health Day and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality healthcare services to their communities.”
Chartis announced the award winners on Nov. 17, as part of the National Rural Health Day.