Waterloo, Iowa– MercyOne Northeast Iowa is able to expand child care offerings for its employees thanks to funding from the state of Iowa.

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center has received $108,000 through the Child Care Business Incentive Grant Program to help cover part of MercyOne colleagues’ child care expenses. The Child Care Business Incentive Grant Program, funded through Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, helps employers offer or expand child care options to their employees.