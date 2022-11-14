Waterloo, Iowa – MercyOne Northeast Iowa Family Medicine and Residency is inviting people with early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease to join a new clinical trial studying the safety and effectiveness of an investigational Alzheimer’s drug.

“MercyOne researchers are always looking for the best solutions for our patients,” said Dr. Jim Hoehns, clinical pharmacist and research director at MercyOne Northeast Iowa Family Medicine and Residency. “Participating in clinical studies is important to help evaluate potential treatments for complex diseases like Alzheimer’s.”