Waterloo — MercyOne is offering on-the-spot interviews for positions across its Northeast Iowa region at an upcoming job fair at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. The event will be held Thursday, May 12 from 1-5 p.m. and is exclusively for entry-level job seekers.
MercyOne welcomes new team members with on-the-job training, focused feedback and encouragement. “You can start here at MercyOne with an entry-level position that offers on-the-job training and stay here to develop the rest of your career,” said Suzanne Burt, MercyOne Northeast Iowa chief human resources officer. “As your skills develop, so will new opportunities.”
Visit the job fair to interview for these opportunities:
• Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA)
• Emergency department assistant
• Food service
• Housekeeping
• Lab
• Patient registration
• Pharmacy
• Sterile processing
• Telecom
Entry-level job fair
• MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classrooms 10 and 11
• Thursday, May 12
• 1-5 p.m.
• No pre-registration required. We will draw for door prizes!
In addition to entry-level positions in Northeast Iowa, current opportunities across MercyOne can be found online at MercyOne.org/careers. More than 20,000 colleagues strong, our care providers and staff are the heartbeat of our health system.