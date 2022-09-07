Waterloo, Iowa– Breast cancer affects one in eight women in the United States. But through yearly mammograms and self-breast awareness, women can take the necessary steps to lower their risk. At MercyOne, we don’t want cost-related barriers to get in the way of these important preventive services. Once again, we’re proud to host Free Mammo Nights this September and October.
“For many women, we know the cost of a mammogram prevents them from scheduling altogether,” says Kelly Flaucher, supervisor of breast care services at MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center. “We want to remove that barrier and give women the opportunity to care for themselves. Far too often women spend so much time taking care of everyone else in their family that they forget to take care of themselves.”
The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost-barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram. Transportation and interpretation services are available upon request. Free Mammo Nights will take place at the following MercyOne locations:
MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, September 21, 2:45-7:30 p.m.
MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, September 29, 3-8 p.m.
MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, October 4, 1-7 p.m.
Appointments are required and a limited number are available. Call 319-292-2225 to schedule an appointment today!
When it comes to women’s health, MercyOne provides an integrative approach to achieve the highest level of care for all of life’s stages. We’re committed to personalized care to meet every woman’s unique needs with confidence and compassion.
Free Mammo Nights are financially supported by the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation, Black Hawk County Public Health’s Care for Yourself Program and the Check the Girls Foundation.