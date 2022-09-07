Waterloo, Iowa– Breast cancer affects one in eight women in the United States. But through yearly mammograms and self-breast awareness, women can take the necessary steps to lower their risk. At MercyOne, we don’t want cost-related barriers to get in the way of these important preventive services. Once again, we’re proud to host Free Mammo Nights this September and October.

“For many women, we know the cost of a mammogram prevents them from scheduling altogether,” says Kelly Flaucher, supervisor of breast care services at MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center. “We want to remove that barrier and give women the opportunity to care for themselves. Far too often women spend so much time taking care of everyone else in their family that they forget to take care of themselves.”