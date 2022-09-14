Waterloo, Iowa – MercyOne is hosting a virtual career open house across the health organization next week. The event is open to all clinical and non-clinical positions, full and part time.
Those interested will fill out a contact form to connect with a MercyOne recruiter within 24 hours through their choice of communication — call, text or email.
The virtual open house begins Thursday, September 22 and will continue through Monday, September 26. This event offers opportunities across all our regions in Iowa including critical access hospitals.
MercyOne offers competitive pay and benefits with an even greater Mission. At MercyOne you will experience a Mission-driven culture of caring, opportunities for growth, and living in one of the best states for safety and affordability.
Our team strives to bring to life our Values every day through our commitment to excellent, compassionate care for all we serve — our patients and one another — and integrity.
In addition to nursing positions, current opportunities across MercyOne can be found online at MercyOne.org/careers, including positions with no health care experience needed. More than 20,000 colleagues strong, our care providers and staff are the heartbeat of our health system.