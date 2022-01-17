Merlyn Rahlf Kasemeier, 89, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Sumner, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Waverly Health Center.
Merlyn was born on March 7, 1932, on the family farm south of Sumner, Iowa, in the Buck Creek vicinity, the son of Edwin and Ella (Rahlf) Kasemeier. He was baptized April 3, 1932, and confirmed March 25, 1945, at Spring Fountain Lutheran Church, Sumner. Merlyn attended Dayton No. 2 Country School and later Sumner Community High School graduating in 1950. Following graduation, he helped on the family farm and with neighbors as a hired hand until drafted into the United States Army in April of 1953. Merlyn served during the Korean Conflict and was discharged in April of 1955. During his time in the service, he was a Chaplain’s Assistant at Fort Riley, Kansas. After his tenure in the service, Merlyn attended Wartburg College in Waverly on the G.I. Bill, graduating with the Class of 1960 with a B.A. and teaching degree in business.
Merlyn’s first teaching position took him to a Christian Day School teaching seventh and eighth grade at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Michigan City, Indiana. The following year he accepted a teaching position at M-F-L School District in Monona, Iowa, teaching business and social studies. He taught there for five years before returning to Sumner to teach Business Classes at Sumner Community School. During his 25 years in Sumner, he served part of that time as School Board Secretary and Business manager. Merlyn retired in 1992.
Merlyn was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly, Spring Fountain, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Churches in Sumner, where he served on many council positions. He was a member of the National Education Association and American Legion. He also served on the board at Hillcrest in Sumner and Sumner Planning and Zoning Commission. In his spare time Merlyn enjoyed gardening, antiquing, playing cards, and attending gatherings of family and friends.
Merlyn’s memory is honored by three siblings, Donna Mirs, of Waverly, Larry (Marsha) Kasemeier, of Dubuque, and Judy Weiford, of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Connie Kasemeier, of Sumner; and several nieces and nephews. Merlyn was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darryl Kasemeier; brothers-in-law, Donald Mirs and Ron Weiford; nephews, Dale Mirs and Todd Kasemeier; and a host of extended family.
Visitation were held one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 17, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Merlyn’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.