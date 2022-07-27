Vance Brown has been singing and dancing as far back as he can remember.
Late this spring, the Meskwaki performer received a call from Darwin Rittgers, one of the organizers of Heritage Days, asking him if he would be interested in bringing his group, Meskwaki Brown Otter Singers, to Waverly’s annual celebration.
Brown says he was “kinda” surprised at the invitation, but accepted.
“We are willing to perform for whoever invites us,” he said.
Rittgers was glad to know that the group was willing to come to Waverly.
As one of the veteran planners of Waverly’s annual town celebration, he had been on the lookout for talent for the entertainment line-up.
This year, he wanted to make a special effort to diversify the offerings at the festival.
Always in tune with the workings of the city council, Rittgers had attended a meeting where the goals of diversity had been discussed. Then the city formed a commission to further demonstrate its commitment to that goal.
As these developments were happening, Rittgers could not stop thinking what he could do to move that goal forward. Then someone suggested a performance by a Meskwaki group.
That’s when Rittgers made the call to Brown.
The two men met at Heritage Days in person for the first time.
Like the rest of the audience, Rittgers enjoyed the performance.
For Brown and his family coming to Waverly was a new experience for two reasons. The family had been performing for years with other groups, but the Waverly Heritage Days was a first for them as performers.
It was also the first time Brown had visited Waverly.
He said the name of the group reflects the heritage of the family.
“Brown is our last name,” he said, adding that another relative goes by Otter, hence the name of the group.
Between sets from Kris Karr Band, The Meskwaki Brown Otter Singers took the ground in front of the stage at the Waverly fairgrounds and performed seven songs.
The Brown Otter Singers wore traditional Native American garb and had eight performers dancing on either side of and around the four men playing drums in the middle.
The crowd was already a sizable one because of the Kris Karr Band performance that had been taking place, but interest in the Brown Otter Singers grew as their performance went on.
The performance began with the “Grand Entry Song,” before moving to the “Flag Song,” which was described as the equivalent of the national anthem.
At the request of the Brown Otter Singers, the members of the audience stood in reverence for the song, sitting again when the group began the “Meskwaki Dance.”
The group also performed the “Meskwaki Fight Dance,” which depicts when two warriors ready themselves to go into battle; the “Friendship Dance,” which expresses goodwill and friendship among men; the “Harvest Dance,” which thanks the great spirit for abundance; before finishing with the “Victory Dance,” also known as “A Soldier’s Dance,” which celebrates Native American veterans of all wars.
The last song was especially eventful, as the group invited all members of the audience to join them in a round dance, which many did, encircling the drummer.
Brown said everyone is invited to the Meskwaki annual pow wow the second weekend in August, where some of the same songs will be performed and many others.
Brown said if invited next year to Waverly, they would come.
“That was pretty neat,” he said.
As for Heritage Days 2023 plans, Rittgers said:
“The wheels are definitely in motion.”