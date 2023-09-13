A term on the city council is an opportunity for a civic-minded community member to learn about how local government works.
For Julie Meyers, the council woman representing Waverly’s Ward 2, the first term on the council was a learning curve, a hands-on experience in what a council person is called to do – be a good steward of taxpayers money while prioritizing the best outcomes for her fellow citizens.
Meyers, who is known for her meticulousness in studying the issues, landed on the council in a special election in June of 2021, after councilman Kris Glaser, who had won the four-year term for Ward 2 in the regular election, could no longer serve as he moved out of town.
“I’ve been learning something new every month and analyzing issues when they come up,” Meyers said.
Now Glaser’s original term is expiring, Meyers is ready for another bid for office, but this time, she is aiming for the at-large seat.
She and husband Jeff are about to relocate out of Ward 2, as they downsize, hence the aspiration to run for the at-large post.
Matthew Schneider, the current office holder in that spot, is not running for reelection.
Candidates have until Sept. 21 to file paperwork for the fall elections, says Shelley Wolf, the Bremer County auditor.
Meyers said the at-large councilperson represents voters from the whole city and not just the residents in a particular ward.
In her first run for the partial term, she emphasized the importance of a business woman’s perspective on the council as for the past 25 years, she’s owned Design 360 on Bremer Avenue.
There are two at-large seats on the Waverly City Council, the other one being held by Ann Rathe, whose term expires in January of 2026.
In her present capacity, Meyers is the council liaison for the Golf Course Commission, the Law Enforcement Center Board and the Waverly Chamber of Commerce.
She said affordable housing, continuing to grow the community in a “sustainable fashion” and continuing to evaluate needs and wants will remain her priorities, if elected to the at-large position, just like these issues have been her focus while serving Ward 2.
She said municipalities have been “hamstrung significantly” in how they can raise revenues for projects.
“There are significant challenges in today’s environment,” she said, referring to the new rules by the state on holding bond referendums, among others.
She said that one of her guiding principles in making a decision to vote for a project is the “scope of people it will positively influence.”
Reflecting on her priorities, she noted that attracting a robust workforce, including keeping young people in town, with services and quality of life amenities and opportunities, as well as creating a welcoming environment for new businesses to come to town, are among her goals as a long-time Waverly resident and a businesswoman.
She said that projects like Memorial Park and the swimming pool will have to be addressed, but because of the financial commitments, and the change in the law, they may have to be done incrementally.
“We can’t be static about what we have,” she said. “We have to continue to evaluate and reevaluate to make sure we are not resting on our laurels.”
A former critical care nurse, Meyers said she has a “particular interest” in pedestrian safety and she wants to make sure that such projects, like the flashing lights along Fourth Street, which focus motorists’ attention on the idea that the road needs to be shared with pedestrians in the designated areas, are a good start.
Other areas of safety, like golf carts on city streets, for instance, also need to be reviewed to ensure pedestrian safety, she added.
“There are so many moving parts to it,” she said. “We need to think about what makes us a more bike- and pedestrian-friendly community.”
Meyers said she wants to continue to serve Waverly and work for its betterment as the efforts pay off in making the community attractive to those already living here, but also, to those seeking to relocate because of the lifestyle the town offers. She said in her own family, her two adult daughters have returned to town with their families after leaving early on to explore careers elsewhere.
“Having moved around as much before, made me acutely aware of how much communities differ from each other,” she said. “We chose to live in Waverly because we found here everything that made us feel at home. It felt like home to us. Waverly attracted our daughters the same way it attracted us 26 years ago. That says a lot about a community, that our young people do want to come back.”