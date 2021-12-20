Michael James Kramer, 58, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Mike was born on December 19, 1962, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Donald and Marjorie (Jungling) Kramer. He was raised in rural Shell Rock and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1981. On September 17, 1993, Mike was united in marriage to Jacqueline Brannon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly.
Mike has always been a hard worker. During school, Mike worked for a local dairy farmer. Following graduation, he began farming, farrowing pigs, and building bins for Branco. In 1995, he made the transition from farrow to finish to dedicating himself to cash crops. Mike kept himself busy and was always thinking about another project, a new farm machine, and new farming techniques.
He also had a passion for welding that began in his school days. He and Jackie started Kramer Welding in 1995. What started as a hobby turned into a family business. Together, the family traveled the midwest for 25 years selling steel lawn ornaments, making many treasured friends along the way. Mike took great pride in his craft and was always developing new and creative products each year.
In the last few years, Mike dedicated himself to an acreage he and Jackie bought in Shell Rock. He worked hard on cleaning it up, shaping the land, planting trees, and planning their retirement home. He enjoyed sitting by the fire with family and friends. He also enjoyed riding his new Harley-Davidson Motorcycle.
Since his passing, family and friends have fondly remembered Mike’s sense of humor and his iconic smirk that would follow a joke or a tease.
Mike’s memory is honored by his loving wife: Jackie, of Shell Rock; three children, Michelle Kramer (Goran Filipovic), of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jeff Kramer, of Shell Rock, and Josi Kramer (Tucker Finstad), of Clear Lake; two grandchildren, Mia and baby boy Filipovic arriving in April; three siblings, Sally (Darrel) Petersen, of Shell Rock, Wendell (Jean) Kramer, of Shell Rock, and Barbie (Monte) Verbeek, of Waverly, as well as several other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Emmett, and brother-in-law, Tom.
Visitation is on Wednesday, December 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greene, Iowa, with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Lunch will precede burial at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Mike’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.