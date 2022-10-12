Michael John Jensen, 49, passed away Friday, September 30 after a 10-year battle with brain cancer.
Michael was born and raised in Independence. He graduated from Wartburg College in 1996 and later earned his Master of Music from UNI. He taught choral music in Central City before spending years as a professor of vocal music and creator of the student ministry band Hope Overflow at Wartburg, and as a church worship director.
In 1996, Michael married his high school sweetheart, Jennifer (Johnson) Jensen. In 2002, they made their home in Waverly, IA, to raise their family.
He is survived by Jennifer, his three beloved daughters, Aria (23), Alexandria (20), and Naomi (14), his father Robert Hughes, Sr., his brothers John (Heather) Hughes and Rob (Jenny) Hughes, sister-in-law Tonya (Brad) McDonough, mother-in-law Diana Johnson, and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Pam Jensen, father-in-law Glenn Johnson, and grandparents John(Icil) Jensen and Gladys(Elton) Hughes.
Services will be at Crosspoint Church, Waverly on October 21 at 4pm (elevators on NW side), with celebration following, Kohlmann Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Michael Jensen ELE Memorial via Veridian Credit Union or Venmo @jenjensen74.