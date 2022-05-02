Michael Keith Troyer, 46, of Waverly, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home.
Michael was born March 10, 1976, in York, Nebraska, the son of Russel and Darlene (Richards) Troyer. In his childhood the family moved to Osage, Iowa, where Michael would eventually graduate from the Floyd Lighthouse Academy in 1993. He then attended Evangel College in Springfield, Missouri, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree. He returned to Osage and began working at the Osage Press News as a reporter. At the same time, he frequented the Osage Public Library where he took special notice of a certain employee by the name of Christine Thompson. On December 18, 2004, he was united in marriage with Christine in Osage. The couple moved to Council Bluffs where they both took on teaching jobs. After a couple years they moved to Waverly where Michael first worked at Hy-Vee, then Price-Lab School in Cedar Falls and finally landed at Denver High School where he had taught for the past 11 years.
Mr. Troyer, the high school teacher, was a man students respected and enjoyed. Over the years he taught various social studies and economics classes but was perhaps best known for his Cultures Class and the famous “Troyer Challenge”. Mr. Troyer was passionate about the content he put in front of the students, he deeply cared for them and was interested in the success of those he taught. Recently, he revitalized the Academic Decathlon at Denver High School and remained the main advisor of the group. Known at school for his consistent dress code of khakis and a polo shirt, he was loved by not only the students but also his coworkers.
Outside of school, Michael was the same kind, loyal, witty, and loving person. He greatly enjoyed time spent with family. An avid reader and music collector, he still burned CDs and was always growing and maintaining his collection. He loved going to Taco Tico in Mason City! His cats: Remington, Higgins, Jefferson and Hamilton were all very important to him.
Michael is survived by his wife, Christine of Waverly, parents Russel and Darlene Troyer of Floyd, two sisters; Danielle (Ryan) Lamminen of Charles City and Leslie (Luke) Trettin of Floyd, mother-in-law, Maureen Blonigan of Waverly and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clinton and Betty Richards and Glenn and Aldene Troyer.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Gospel Lighthouse with burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, both in Floyd. The service will be livestreamed from the funeral home facebook page. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for the Michael K. Troyer Scholarship Fund to be established in his honor or the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187