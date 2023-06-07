Principal of Shell Rock and Carey Elementary, Micky Bahlmann, has spent the last two decades dedicated to the Waverly-Shell Rock School District. With almost 30 years of combined experience as a principal, the district in a great place and a new grandchild on the way, Micky is excited to move onto retirement after proudly serving her communities.
“There have been so many amazing things that have happened here over the course of those last 20 years in Waverly-Shell Rock,” Bahlmann said. “I feel like we were always on the cutting edge of a lot of things like curriculum adoption, technology, considering social-emotional learning for kids and being really proactive. I feel like one of my biggest highlights is that I have had the opportunity to hire almost every person that I am working with right now.”
Bahlmann has been a driving force in creating the spirit of Waverly-Shell Rock, recruiting staff that are lively, welcoming and kind.
“I feel like I have been so honored to be a part of the position where we are bringing in these really amazing people to teach our kids,” she said. “I think a lot of things show about how successful that has been, how much progress we have made and how amazing our staff is – they are second to none. It has been humbling to be a part of.”
Emilee Metcalf, Instructional Coach in the Waverly-Shell Rock district, is a testament to Bahlmann’s influence.
“Micky has been and continues to be a mentor to me, both personally and professionally. I appreciate her expertise, guidance, and friendship over the years,” Metcalf said.
All three of Bahlmann’s children have been Waverly-Shell Rock graduates and now her grandchildren are either in or entering the district soon.
“I feel like that’s a little bit of my legacy and I will continue with my connections here with the district,” Bahlmann said. “It’s been a great fit for our family.”
Bahlmann is not the only person in her family to make an impact in education.
“I come from a family of educators,” she said. “My grandma was a teacher and she always said, ‘If you go into education and become a teacher, an educator, you are going to meet the greatest people. And you can have a really great impact on the community because you are all going to work together for kids. That’s your impact on the community.’ And that has just replayed over and over again for my whole career.
“I feel like my overall perspective has grown and changed. Becoming really solid about why we are here continues to solidify and become the reason why–my why.”
The service to others and children, as Bahlmann calls it, is one of the most significant reasons why working as an educator and an administrator appealed to her.
“It is who we are and our identity is kind of tied to that. It’s not just the job, it is who we are and serving others has to be the foundation of that. That’s what’s so rewarding about it and I am going to miss that part a lot.”
A Davenport native, Bahlmann graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1980. She then pursued a degree in physical education at the University of Northern Iowa and graduated in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree. After a nine-year stint as a physical education teacher at St. Paul’s in Waverly, she returned to school to get her master’s in educational leadership from UNI in 1995. Meanwhile, she had taken the leadership post as elementary principal in Clarksville and Southeast Elementary in Waverly. In 2003, she moved to Waverly-Shell Rock full time, taking over as principal at Carey and Shell Rock Elementary.
The decision to retire was not an easy one for Bahlmann, but the timing in her role as principal and in her family coincided effortlessly.
Bahlmann wants to head out at a time when the district is in a great place and the buildings and staff are poised to go forward strongly.
“It feels pretty natural that this is a good time to go,” Bahlmann said. “And also I have grandkids too that I want to be spending more time with. I love to travel and I also want to enjoy that. I just feel like we need to take advantage of that when we still have our health. It doesn’t say that I won’t be actively engaged in whatever is going on in our communities too. I want to support all of those things.”
Bahlmann says that while looking forward to retirement, she will deeply miss the people she interacts with every day.
“What makes this job really great, or what I’ve enjoyed, is being a part of our staff’s lives for the last 20 years,” she said.
Bahlmann has had the opportunity to see many of the teachers and associates get married and start families.
“It’s been really great to be a part of people’s lives and experiencing the really wonderful milestones in their life that I’ve been able to have a little bit of a part in, to experience their journey as well.”
Building and sustaining relationships have been two of the most vital values that Bahlmann has carried with her throughout her career. Beyond her staff, Bahlmann says that positive relationships are crucial for students’ success in school.
“Relationships have to come first,” she said. “And kids can continue to come to school and feel cared for. They learn and we can send them onto the next level knowing that they have this really sturdy, solid foundation underneath them.”
“Social-emotional learning is something that we have really supported as a district, we have provided professional development, staff and resources to be sure that our student needs–that whole child’s needs–are being met. So not only the academic, but the social, emotional, behavioral needs are also met as well. That has been something that I think I am most proud of, actually,” Bahlmann said.
Among the things that Bahlmann is most proud of during her time here is the district’s development and support of the special education programs at the elementary.
“I feel like I have taken on a very active, hands-on approach to that in working with parents, teachers and students to make sure they have the resources they need,” she said.
Bahlmann said that it has been amazing to be on the ground floor, literally and figuratively, of the new building projects in Waverly and the renovation in Shell Rock.
Bahlmann has been a part of that process since the beginning in 2020 and has been able to see it through to a point where Shell Rock will be able to relocate to one of the new buildings next year while undergoing renovations.
“Even when I leave, the best part will be that all the great things continue and that they get better,” she said. “Because we have established this, it’s not about me, it’s about that people have the capacity and agency to keep doing really great things and make them even better. Hopefully, that would be the legacy.”