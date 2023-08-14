MidWestOne Bank is excited to announce a contribution of $10,000 to the Butler County Fair. The donation is made possible through a multi-year grant from the MidWestOne Foundation and will be used toward the construction of a new livestock building at the Butler County Fairgrounds.
“MidWestOne is happy to contribute to the vitality of our local fairgrounds. We look forward to visiting the new building when it’s finished,” said Deb Kalkwarf, 2nd VP and Retail Manager.
The MidWestOne Foundation provides financial support for the arts, education, wellness, recreation and civic services.