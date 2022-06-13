Milan Busching, 71, of VeVay, IN, passed away unexpectedly on April 19th, 2022, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Kentucky.
Milan decided to be an entomologist when he was seven years old and began collecting insects at the Busching family farm east of Plainfield, IA. After graduating from Plainfield High School in 1969, Milan majored in Entomology and received advanced degrees from Iowa State University and from Purdue University. Milan not only collected insects; he loved to rear them. In 1976, he found his dream job and was hired to head the World of Insects exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo. He was involved in designing the building and personally constructed many of the exhibits. When the building opened to the public in 1978 he became supervisor to a team of employees, but continued to do a lot of the daily care for the live insects himself. He traveled extensively for collecting trips, speaking engagements and consulting work. He not only traveled all over the U.S. but also to Central and South America and Asia. After Milan retired from the zoo, he devoted his life to farming, bee keeping, and community service. He became a 4-H leader and shared his knowledge with the
“Insect Agents” club. Every December, the Insect Agents entered teams in the elementary and high school Career Development competition at Purdue University. The Switzerland County teams and individuals repeatedly achieved first place recognition in the state.
Milan is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Axt} Busching; his son, Ben; his grandson, James Busching and his granddaughter, Raven Frazier, all of rural Vevay, IN; his son Johnny Loney; his granddaughter, Jayla Loney and his daughter-in-law, Bickie Long all of Minneapolis, MN; his mother, Geraldine (Kellner) Busching; his brother, Lee and his sister-in-law, Glenda Busching all of the Waverly, IA area; and his sister, Marilyn Triggs Brower of Marion, IA; also his numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Busching; his daughter-in-law, Natasha Frazier, and his brothers-in-law Allan Triggs and Mark Brower.
We invite family and friends to join us in a Celebration of Milan’s Life on Saturday, June 18th at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 1st St. NE, in Waverly, IA from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for fellowship, food and refreshments.