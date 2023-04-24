Mildred R. Heine Clark, 86, of Readlyn, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
Mildred was born November 5, 1936, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Edwin and Della (Hoeper) Kappmeyer. She graduated the 8th grade from Warren #3 Township School, rural Waverly, Iowa. In September of 1952, she married Howard B. Flanscha. They had the following children: Howard, Daylene, Diane, Debbie and Dennis. In June of 1965, she married LaVern Heine; they had one son, Danny L. Heine.
Mildred was a farmer’s wife, bus driver, custodian, bulk milk truck driver, worked at the Bremer County Care Facility as a cook, and was a professional house cleaner. She was an excellent homemaker, loving mother and a hard worker. She enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens and listening to country music. She loved to dance, mainly polka and waltz, and was active with the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield, rural Denver.
Mildred is survived by her children; Daylene (Michael) Hensley of Manchester, Kentucky, Diane (Lynn) Moller of Waterloo, Debra (Bryson) Roberts of Kansas City, Kansas, Dennis Heine of Waverly and Danny (Maaika) Heine of Tripoli. She had 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and one on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Marion Wilharm of Waverly, many nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers and sisters-in-law.. She is preceded in death by her three husbands, Howard Flanscha, LaVern Heine and Roger Clark, her parents, Edwin and Della Kappmeyer, a sister, Dorothy (Lloyd) Nuss, her son, Howard E. Heine and a son-in-law, Bryson Roberts.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield, 2286 250th Street, rural Denver, with Pastor Jared McLey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the church on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or St. John Lutheran Church-Maxfield. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379