He is back home.
Yet, he isn’t.
A plaque with his name sits on a cement base in Waverly’s Harlington Cemetery.
It is right next to the graves of his parents – Christopher and Christine Milius.
But the cenotaph, as those markers are called, tells the story of a hero’s life by its very presence.
It means that the soldier or the sailor who made the ultimate sacrifice is honored in name, but the ground underneath it does not hold their remains. It commemorates those who died in war and keeps their name on the lips of the living.
Harlington Cemetery is one of the places where the living can remember Capt. Paul Lloyd Milius, the Navy aviator whose plane was shot down over Southeast Asia in 1968.
In service to his country, the Denver, Iowa, native was away from his family for most of his adult life.
In death, he is reunited, at least symbolically, with his parents in that quiet spot in the cemetery, where flowers are laid every Memorial Day by his nephew, Butch Milius, himself an Army veteran.
But the Milius name, which has become synonymous with sacrifice, is also etched on the Panel 41 E, Lane 51 of the Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., a site visited by local veterans during Honor Flights, which Butch Milius attended two years ago.
Most prominently, and fittingly, the Milius name is featured on a Navy ship.
Bearing this name is the USS Milius (DDG-69), the first Navy destroyer to be named after a POW/MIA from the Vietnam War, which was christened Oct. 28, 1995, at the ship’s homeport of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Capt. Milius was awarded the Purple Heart and the Navy Cross for “extraordinary heroism.” Both honors are listed on the memorial plaque at the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly, the hometown listed on his official service record.
The plaque reads:
In memory of Paul L. Milius
Capt. US Navy
Korea Vietnam
Feb 11 1928 – Feb 27 1968
LOCAL RECOGNITION IN DENVER
Since November, another plaque tells the story of Capt. Milius. It is in Denver, the town where he was born, in the Military Gardens across from the city hall.
Its installation is the culmination of the team work of a Denver mother of two, also a Navy veteran, the Milius family and area business owners who wanted to ensure that there is a reflection memorial to one of Denver’s heroes in a prominent spot in town.
It all started when Heather Dolan, the Navy Reserve veteran, saw a poster of Capt. Milius at the Denver library. Awed by his sacrifice and what she learned in the course of her research, she wanted to make sure that others, including young generations, carry on the legacy of Capt. Milius.
Eventually She connected with Butch Milius, Paul’s nephew, who was instrumental in working with the Navy to obtain the cenotaph placed at Harlington Cemetery.
Dolan also learned that the USS Milius and the USS The Sullivans, the ship named after the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo who perished when their ship was torpedoed in World War II, had docked in the same port in Japan across from each other in 2021.
She saw that rare coincidence as a sign that connection of the ships to Iowa history and to the nation’s history, must be brought from the oceans of the world to the cornfields of Iowa.
Dolan connected with Kelly Sullivan, who has become an advocate and an educator for the Sullivan legacy.
HOW PAUL LLOYD
MILIUS LIVED HIS LIFE
Born to his parents Christine Strottman Milius and Christopher Milius, on Feb. 11, 1928, in Denver, Iowa, Paul was the youngest child. His siblings, Ralph, Mildred and Wilson were all glad to help their younger brother, who was a “latecomer to the family,” according to Butch Milius, his nephew.
Paul was 18 when he enlisted in the Navy on May 21, 1946, according to previous media reports.
After graduating from Readlyn High School, he attended Iowa State Teachers College, now the University of Northern Iowa.
At bootcamp, which happened in May and June of 1946, through the year-long Aviation School, in Jacksonville and Ward Island from 1946-47, Paul Milius found his calling – to serve others.
On his final reconnaissance mission during the Vietnam War, fate put him in a place where he had to live his convictions to the fullest.
On Feb. 27, 1968, during the height of the war, he was flying over the Ho Chi Minh trail when his plane was hit by anti-aircraft artillery fire, according to a May, 28, 1993, story published by Waverly Newspapers.
That story retold that fateful day based on an account provided by then-Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean O’Keefe, who was addressing the Annapolis Naval Academy Class of 1993, and giving Milius’ sacrifice as an example of a life dedicated to others. It was then that O’Keefe also announced a ship will be named in honor of the Iowa native whose name had become synonymous with heroism.
When Capt. Milius’ plane encountered fire at about 5,000 feet that day, the gun shells ripped through the aircraft, striking the fuel lines and causing an explosion, according to the published story. All nine on board were wounded, and, as thick smoke filled the plane, Commander Milius made a split-second decision – he would stay at the controls, preventing the plane from going into a tailspin, thus allowing his crew to bail out safely.
“At that moment, Paul Milius reached out into his heart and took a stand,” O’Keefe’s account said. “He stayed at the controls of the aircraft, fighting to maintain some semblance of level flight, while at the aft end of the aircraft his crew bailed out, one by one.”
The 1993 Waverly Newspaper story also quotes official Navy records about the fate of the U.S. Navy Aircraft MR-7 BRUNO 131484, which was shot down on Feb. 27, 1968, during a combat mission.
With the exception of the technician, J.E. Hartzheim, who was killed by the direct fire, the other members bailed out. The co-pilot, Lt. Bernard Walsh, Ens. Thomas Wells, the third pilot, Lt. JG R.E. Jacobs, TACCO, ADR3 A.G. Zdebski, the plane captain, A01 R.L. Gonzales, ordinance man, and the two gunners ATN2, R.L. Arntzen and ADJ3 G.C.C. Wing, were rescued after sustaining minor or moderate injuries.
Commander Paul L. Milius bailed out, according to the record, but had not been recovered.
A FAMILY STORY WITH NO CLOSURE
Capt. Milius has been declared legally dead, even though his remains have not been found so far.
Despite the advancements in technology and several missions that have helped identify other service members, no trace of Capt. Milius has been found.
Butch Milius, the nehew, said that during one of those missions, DNA was recovered from the crew technician who was killed in the line of fire on that day, but still nothing was found in regards to Capt. Milius in that vicinity in the mountainside.
Butch Milius said there was never really a closure for the family.
He said at one point, a ray of hope that Paul Milius may have been a prisoner of war emerged after a propaganda footage from the prisoner camps played on local TV seemed to show a man who resembled Milius. His mother, Christine, then in her late 70s, went to the station to see an enlarged image of that footage, but nothing came out of it.
“She never accepted it,” Butch Milius said. “She was a pretty sad lady and always believed he would come back.”
Since then, the family has continued to grieve his loss while taking part in ceremonies to honor his legacy.
As part of their soul searching journey, they have gotten to know some of the members of the crew and their families.
A July 27, 1995 story in the Waverly paper called “Long-awaited day about to arrive for Milius family” tells how the family prepared to attend the christening ceremony.
On Oct. 28, 1995, for instance, a whole group of locals attended the ceremony.
Paul’s brothers, Ralph and Wilson, and their children, as well as sister Mildred and her two sons, were all present at the christening, along with Ernie Brandt and Rudy Kohagen, Paul’s friends, who attended with their wives.
Paul’s daughter, Annette, broke the champagne bottle, in keeping with Navy tradition in the presence of dignitaries and family members. Paul’s son, David, was also in attendance.
Today, Pauls’ wife, Darlene Meyerhoff, whom he married Dec. 21, 1951, and their two children, are all deceased.
Extended family are now in charge of keeping that memory alive and telling that story to the next generation.
THE SHIP’S CREST: OTHERS BEFORE SELF
The Navy ship’s crest sums up Capt. Milius’ life.
His selflessness is reflected in the trident that centers the image, and the lion suggests the bravery of his heroism.
The seven bolts on the border represent the seven lives saved by Capt. Milius on that fateful day, Feb. 27, 1968.
The sacrifice Milius made that day allowed his crew members to return to their families, and forever sealed the fate of his own family.
Even though his wife and children are now gone,the extended family keeps waiting for a call that would signal his return.
In the ship’s crest, the words--Alii Prae Me--Others Before Me--tell the essence of the Milius story and keep his legacy alive.
“We keep hoping,” Butch Milius said.