On Veterans Day, Rich Miller, the Commander of American Legion Post #176 paid tribute to Cold War veterans.
“In past years, we have honored those who have served during specific wars from WWI to the more current Persian Gulf Wars, but there is another group who is often overlooked,” he said in his remarks. “Veterans who served with honor, and in some cases were in as much danger as those who served in an active war theater. I am talking about the Cold War veteran.”
“It was a time of numerous wars around the world including the Korean War and the Viet Nam War, and for those of us who lived during that era, it was also a time of living with the fear of nuclear annihilation,” he continued. “The space race was spawned during the Cold War to be first in space. Now part of the rush to space was for propaganda purposes but also to develop better technology to deliver nuclear warheads to their targets. I know many of you remember people building bomb shelters in their basements and the drills in school of hiding under your desk and covering your eyes in case of a nuclear strike. As young as I was, I still remember thinking ‘Man, I hope this is a strong desk!’ Thankfully the missiles never came but it doesn’t take away from how close we came to nuclear Armageddon.”
Prior to Miller’s remarks, the colors were brought in and posted.
The Waverly-Shell Rock High School Band played patriotic music to honor the sacrifice of the men and women who had served.
A display of military uniforms arranged along the wall set the tone for the event and showcased uniforms from various conflicts, some donated by local families on behalf of their loved ones.
Before the ceremony began, June Hicks, 79, posed next to her late husband’s uniform, which was donned by a mannequin.
“This is my husband’s uniform,” she said.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Thomas J. Hicks, 80, of Waverly, passed away on May 8, 2021.
He graduated from W-SR High School in 1959 and attended Wartburg College.
June said that the two married on Nov. 15, 1964. A daughter, Lilah, was born of that union, according to his obituary.
On Feb. 26, 1962, Tom joined the United States Army Reserve and retired as Lieutenant Colonel on Sept. 3, 2000.
“He served 38 years, six months and six days,” his widow told Waverly Newspapers on Friday.
She said that she misses her husband every day, but especially on Veterans Day.
“We would have celebrated 58 years of marriage this year,” she told Waverly Newspapers on Monday of their upcoming anniversary on Tuesday.
“It is estimated that 22 million military, Department of Defense Civilian, Intelligence, Foreign Service, and United States employees faithfully performed their Cold War duties,” Miller said.
He later added, “In the 44 plus years of the Cold War there are many questions that remain unanswered but there is one fact that is not questioned, the fact that The Cold War veteran did their duty with honor and true dedication.”
Steere recognized for service
After the official program, Waverly’s Brent Steere, a Vietnam veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for heroic actions on Jan. 20, 1970, when he led a mission to recover the body of a fellow soldier, was recognized for his four decades of service at the Bremer County Veterans Affairs.
A humble hero, Steere was visibly moved when he received the framed certificate.
It had been a surprise for him but he held it together and posed for a picture afterwards along with his wife, Jerelyn, and two of their adult children, Chad and Ariana, who also attended the ceremony.
“It is really special,” he said of the recognition.