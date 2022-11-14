On Veterans Day, Rich Miller, the Commander of American Legion Post #176 paid tribute to Cold War veterans.

“In past years, we have honored those who have served during specific wars from WWI to the more current Persian Gulf Wars, but there is another group who is often overlooked,” he said in his remarks. “Veterans who served with honor, and in some cases were in as much danger as those who served in an active war theater. I am talking about the Cold War veteran.”